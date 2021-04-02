Roblox Speed Run 4 Codes (April 2021)

Getting through any Speed Run 4 course can be exhausting, but also exhilarating at the same time. In Roblox’s Speed Run 4, players can run through a series of unique courses, while trying to bully through as fast as you can. Players can also use codes in Speed Run 4, and these special codes can be used for shouts, and even new dimensions. So what codes are available for Speed Run 4 for this month? Let’s go over all active codes for Speed Run 4.

Speed Run 4 Codes for November 2020

OOF – Meme Shout

– Meme Shout Moon – New Dimension

How to redeem codes in Speed Run 4

Like most Roblox games, you will need to select the Twitter icon that is on the left-hand side of the screen. Once you do that, all you will have to enter an active code, and you will be able to receive the item and/or dimension that can be redeemed through that code.

