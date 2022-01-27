Roblox Survive the Killer codes (February 2022)

Will you be able to make it to the end of the round in Survive the Killer, or are you the one hunting other players? For those attempting to run away from the monster, you have to work together with the other players to try and escape while the killer works their way through the map, trying to take out everyone. It’s a race against time. If you don’t work together, the killer is likely going to win every time.

How to redeem Survive the Killer Codes

You need to load into the game, Survive the Killer to redeem any of the available codes. When you log in, right at the bottom of the screen, there is a Twitter icon you can click to redeem any of the codes you want to use if they still work. After typing in the code, you need to hit the redeem button, and it should automatically go to you.

All active codes

HAPPYNEWYEAR – Redeem for 2022 New Year

– Redeem for 2022 New Year SANTA – Redeem for Santa Hat Slycer

– Redeem for Santa Hat Slycer 900M – Redeem for 900M Slycer

Expired Codes