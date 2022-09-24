Roblox Sword Lands Simulator codes (September 2022)

Roblox has no shortage of amazing games; there is something for everyone. If you are looking for a legendary sword game where you go on tons of exciting adventures, Roblox Sword Lands Simulator will be your next favorite. It’s a fairly new game, but it is already among some of the best games on Roblox. In this game, you will have many quests you can complete alone or with friends. As you progress in the game, you will earn coins and gems that you can spend on buying various items and swords. This guide has all the working codes for Roblox Sword Lands Simulator to help you get additional gems and coins.

All working codes for Roblox Sword Lands Simulator

Sword Lands Simulator’s developers added one new code to the ones already working and made the number of working codes eight. These codes help you get additional gems and coins to buy various things in the game. Here are all the working codes for Sword Lands Simulator as of this month.

5ThousandLikies : Redeem this code to get 500 coins and 230 gems.

: Redeem this code to get 500 coins and 230 gems. 500Likees : Redeem this code to get 350 coins and 100 gems.

: Redeem this code to get 350 coins and 100 gems. 3500SuperInsaneAwesomeLikes : Redeem this code to get 500 coins and 200 gems.

: Redeem this code to get 500 coins and 200 gems. RIPoof : Redeem this code to get 500 coins and 100 gems.

: Redeem this code to get 500 coins and 100 gems. 2500SuperDopeLikes : Redeem this code to get 500 coins and 200 gems.

: Redeem this code to get 500 coins and 200 gems. Sub2Dwax : Redeem this code to get 5,000 coins and 200 gems.

: Redeem this code to get 5,000 coins and 200 gems. 1000Liks : Redeem this code to get 400 coins and 100 gems.

: Redeem this code to get 400 coins and 100 gems. 250Likes: Redeem this code to get 250 coins and 50 gems.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Sword Lands Simulator

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you are having trouble redeeming the codes for Sword Lands Simulator, follow the steps below.

Launch Sword Lands Simulator on your device.

Click on the menu button in the top right corner.

In the menu, click the codes at the bottom.

A pop-up to enter codes will appear.

Type any of the codes and tap redeem to get the rewards.

All expired codes for Roblox Sword Lands Simulator

So far, the game does not have any expired codes.