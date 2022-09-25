Roblox Sword Simulator codes (September 2022)

Roblox has a diverse selection of games, including Shooting, RPGs, Action, Anime-based, or anything you can imagine. Additionally, newer updates are created frequently, and some of them turn their games into some of the best. One such game that receives updates frequently is Roblox Sword Simulator. You need to work yourself to glory and unlock the many swords in the game. You can explore the beautiful world of this game and unlock newer areas as you progress. To make the exploration easy, you can take different pets as your companions, but still, you might need some boost. This guide has all the working codes for Roblox Sword Simulator to help you become the greatest.

All working codes for Roblox Sword Simulator

The developers, Tachyon Games, recently updated their game and added newer codes. All of these codes are great as they help in many situations. New codes will be added with updates or on some special occasions. The codes help you get gold and luck boosts that you can use to play the game better. Here are all the working codes for the Roblox Sword Simulator as of this month.

UPDATE13 : Redeem this code to three luck boosts.

: Redeem this code to three luck boosts. 40MVISITS : Redeem this code to three luck boosts.

: Redeem this code to three luck boosts. DUNGEONS: Redeem this code to get gold and a luck boost

How to redeem codes in Roblox Sword Simulator

If you are having trouble redeeming any of the codes for the Roblox Sword Simulator, follow the easy steps below to do it.

Launch Roblox Sword Simulator on your device.

Click on the small shop icon on the right side of your screen.

Scroll down to the bottom, and you will see the area to enter the codes.

Enter any of the working codes and redeem them to enjoy the rewards.

All expired codes for Roblox Sword Simulator

The game is getting older with newer updates, and so some codes expire. Here is the list of all expired codes for the Roblox Sword Simulator as of now.