Roblox Tank Race Codes (November 2023)

xFrozen Sports has created the racing game of the year, Roblox Tank Race, with the unusual premise of racing extremely fast tanks. These war machines are more akin to F-Zero pods than actual military tanks. The devs have been posting codes to gift everyone some great items, all of which I’ll share here.

It’s a fairly simple process they’ve made when it comes to redeeming and receiving codes for the Roblox Tank Race. They can be used for redeeming rewards such as pets and skins. These rewards offer no gameplay value, so don’t worry about paying to win or anything like that; enjoy the cute (and sometimes strange) animals following you as you race. The number of rewards for this game is relatively small as the game is still new, but expect a lot more in the future.

All Roblox Tank GAME Codes List

Roblox Tank Race Codes (Working)

Release — Reward: Unlocks a free Happy Red Dragon pet!

Roblox Tank Race Codes (Expired)

Anyways — Reward: Free Skin!

How To Redeem Codes in Roblox Tank Race

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Roblox Tank Race.

Launch Roblox Tank Race on your device. Click on the Open Menu Button on the right-hand side of the screen. Click on the Codes Button to open the Enter Codes Here text box. Enter working codes into the Enter Code Here text box. Click on Redeem code button to claim your free reward.

How Can You Get More Roblox Tank Race Codes?

For those interested in more Roblox Tank Race codes, you can get more from the official Twitter/X. The developer, xFrozen Sports, is very active in handing out more codes, so it’s extremely advantageous to follow and turn on their notifications to get timely posts. Another great way to get more codes is from the xFrozen Studios official Discord. There are plenty of giveaways featuring codes and free skins in Discord as well.

Why Are My Roblox Tank Race Codes Not Working?

If the codes you enter don’t work, they’re probably expired, or it could be a spelling error. Codes are case-sensitive, so make sure to look out for things like capitalization and punctuation. There are tons of codes that are made redeemable, so certain characters are used in a code to differentiate them from one another. If you ever have any issues with errors, be sure to check back here for proper spelling, or if the mistake is on our part, try capitalizing the first letter or vice versa if the letter is lowercase.

What Is Roblox Tank Race

Roblox Tank Race is a brand new game released by xFrozen Sports that has players racing tanks at the click of a button, literally! There are many prizes you can earn by placing well in the race, and there’s no limit to how fast you can go as long as you don’t tire of that clicking finger. I’ve participated in many events in-game where I earned cool things like alien pets and tank skins that made my tank look pretty awesome. If you’re a fan of racing games and multiplayer competition, I feel that you’ll love Roblox Tank Race.