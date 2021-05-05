Roblox Tapping Gods Codes (May 2021)
New working codes for Roblox Tapping Gods.
Roblox Tapping Gods game allows players to use their Tap button to earn Taps to gain Rebirth, Diamonds, along with different pets. The game is quite fun to play and is developed by BlueDevGroup, but not only this; you can get free Taps, pets, and other in-game stuff for free by using the latest codes listed below.
Roblox Tapping Gods Redeem Codes
Before redeeming the Tapping Gods codes, remember that some codes are account-specific and might not work for everyone. Also, try to redeem them as soon as possible, as they expire after a certain amount of time. Here is the list of the latest codes available as of the publication date on this post.
Working Codes
- Russo – 500 taps
- BLUE – 500 taps
- RELEASE – 500 taps
- Filtered – 250 taps and 250 diamonds
- CoolTapper – 750 taps
- HIDDEN – 245 diamonds
Expired Codes
No codes have expired yet.
How to redeem codes in Roblox Tapping Gods
- Copy the redeem code from the list above.
- Open Roblox Tapping Gods and click on the Twitter icon present on the left side of the screen.
- Click on it and paste the code there.
- Click on the Redeem button to claim the reward.