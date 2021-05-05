Roblox Tapping Gods Codes (May 2021)

Roblox Tapping Gods game allows players to use their Tap button to earn Taps to gain Rebirth, Diamonds, along with different pets. The game is quite fun to play and is developed by BlueDevGroup, but not only this; you can get free Taps, pets, and other in-game stuff for free by using the latest codes listed below.

Roblox Tapping Gods Redeem Codes

Before redeeming the Tapping Gods codes, remember that some codes are account-specific and might not work for everyone. Also, try to redeem them as soon as possible, as they expire after a certain amount of time. Here is the list of the latest codes available as of the publication date on this post.

Working Codes

Russo – 500 taps

500 taps BLUE – 500 taps

500 taps RELEASE – 500 taps

500 taps Filtered – 250 taps and 250 diamonds

250 taps and 250 diamonds CoolTapper – 750 taps

750 taps HIDDEN – 245 diamonds

Expired Codes

No codes have expired yet.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Tapping Gods

