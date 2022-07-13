Roblox Tapping Horror Codes (July 2022)

Roblox Tapping Horror is a bit different from other Roblox games. You go from island to island, defeating bosses, and once you have enough currency, you can proceed to the next one. To go from one island to another, you need to have enough currency to be able to proceed to the next. There are many codes that can help you in many ways in Roblox Tapping Horror. Follow our list below to find all the active and expired codes for Roblox Tapping Horror.

How to redeem codes

Redeeming your Tapping Horror codes is similar to other Roblox titles. Follow these simple steps, and you’ll be ready in no time:

Log into the Tapping Horror game.

On the right side of your screen, you will find a Codes button. Click on it.

Copy and paste or type in the codes.

Click on the ‘Redeem’ button and any active codes will be automatically added to your account.

All active Roblox Tapping Horror codes

The following are all of the currently active codes for Tapping Horror:

OASIMOEMUITORICO – Redeem code for a free reward

– Redeem code for a free reward 123456789123456789 – Redeem code for a free reward

– Redeem code for a free reward ShurikenRussoPlays – Redeem code for a free reward

– Redeem code for a free reward Gl4ntRuss0Pl4ys – Redeem code for a free pet

– Redeem code for a free pet Gu4rana – Redeem code for a free pet

– Redeem code for a free pet Tofu – Redeem code for a free pet

– Redeem code for a free pet MarcosDrumom – Redeem code for a free pet

– Redeem code for a free pet JeffBlox – Redeem code for a free pet

– Redeem code for a free pet xMarcelo – Redeem code for a free pet

– Redeem code for a free pet RussoPlays – Redeem code for a free pet

– Redeem code for a free pet Betero – Redeem code for a free pet

– Redeem code for a free pet Sr_Rickofc – Redeem code for a free pet

– Redeem code for a free pet uKingzaum – Redeem code for a free pet

– Redeem code for a free pet yTowakGB – Redeem code for a free pet

– Redeem code for a free pet ShadowHXD – Redeem code for a free pet

– Redeem code for a free pet FernandaGames – Redeem code for a free pet

All expired Roblox Tapping Horror codes

The following codes for Tapping Horror have expired and can no longer be redeemed: