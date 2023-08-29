Sea of Stars: All Chest Locations, Secrets & Minigames in Port Town of Brisk

Port Town of Brisk is the first city bustling with life in Sea of Stars. This lively city’s got it all: taverns, traders, games, and hidden treasures. While the game hides treasure chests in its darkest of corners, a pirate town sounds like the perfect place to look for them.

Port Town of Brisk may not be massive in size, but every frame offers a secret to discover and an area to explore. This guide covers every chest and secret to unearth in Port Town of Brisk.

Every Chest Location in Port Town of Brisk in Sea of Stars

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are numerous chests to discover in the Port Town of Brisk in Sea of Stars. Here is where you can find them and what you’ll receive by opening the chest.

Image Chest Location Power Belt In a house rooftop, right to the fish fountain. 50x Gold Behind Mr. Chests’ house. 30x Gold In front of Mr. Chests’ house, dropping down to the lower platform. Arcane Amulet Eastern side house rooftop, in front of the tavern. Shiny Pearl House rooftop near the center area. Rainbow Conch West corner, on the beach. Pirate Garb Up the stairs in front of the merchant area, take a left and inspect the rooftop.

Sea of Stars: All Minigames in Port Town of Brisk

The Port of Brisk is home to a handful of minigames. Each one offers a different game to partake in.

Image Minigame Location Mr. Chests Minigame Edward’s Spin the Wheel Wheels

Sea of Stars: All Secrets in Port of Brisk

Screenshot by Gamepur

Near the west coast, swim off the shore to run into a kiddo in a boat. Though his father has a fervent passion for fishing, the kid just wants to get 40 fish so they can leave this boat. Help him gather the 40 fish to get one more Rainbow Conch.