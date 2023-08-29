Sea of Stars Complete Guide – Party Members, Collectibles, Wheels, & Side Quests

Sea of Stars is a retro-inspired JRPG from Sabotage Studios and sees players embark on an epic adventure across a fantasy world filled with unique sights and sounds to experience. The game features classic turn-based style gameplay inspired by games like Chrono Trigger and Super Mario RPG, as well as beautiful pixel art, unique enemies and characters, and plenty of JRPG staples, all with modern quirks and twists that make the game its own.

If you plan to embark on this epic adventure, we’ve got all the details on the JRPG in this guide, including its platforms, details on collectibles, combat, Wheels, trailers, and much more, so that you can be prepared for the journey.

Related: Sea of Stars Review – The Shining Example of What All JRPGs Should Be

Sea of Stars Walkthrough Guides

Screenshot by Gamepur

Below you’ll find all the guides we have available on Sea of Stars. These include explaining combat, collectible locations, side activities, and help with certain areas of the game such as dungeons and with the mini-game Wheels.

Sea of Stars Basic Guides and Tips

Side Quests and Activities Guides

Dungeon and Puzzle Guides

Collectible and Locations Guides

Everything to Know About Sea of Stars

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sea of Stars is a JRPG that follows the adventures of Zale and Valere, two young Solstice Warriors whose powers of solar and lunar magic are the only weapons against the evil servants of the Fleshmancer.

In this nostalgic yet contemporary offering, players will adventure across a world filled with exciting characters, stunning locations, and tons of activities and collectibles to find, all in their quest to stop the Fleshmancer’s creations and their evil ways.

What are the Platforms for Sea of Stars?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sea of Stars is available for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Those of you who use the Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus Catalog will be able to enjoy the game using these services on day one.

Will Sea of Stars Be Getting a Physical Release?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sea of Stars will be getting a physical release in early 2024. The physical version of the game will be handled by iam8bit, and is currently set to release for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, though we do not yet know how much this will cost.

It is not currently known if the PlayStation 4 will be getting the physical release. If players want to play the game now, Sea of Stars will cost $34.99/£29.99 on all the platforms we’ve listed.

What Are Critics Saying About Sea of Stars?

Image via Sabotage Studios

Sea of Stars has received very positive reviews, currently sitting at 89 on Metacritic for PC, and 90 on OpenCritic. Many have praised its story and characters as highlights in the game, as well as commending its great combat and content like collectibles, puzzles, and dungeons. It also has been widely praised for its visual and sound design, which like the rest of the game, pays homage to the classic JRPGs, and many feel the game captures the same feeling and style as those older titles while making something new in the process.

For us at Gamepur, it was an easy 10/10 and a true highlight of 2023 and for the genre, with stellar design, polish, and detail that made it a joy to play.

All Sea of Stars Trailers

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here we have listed all of the currently available trailers for Sea of Stars.

This is the official reveal trailer for Sea of Stars, released on March 19, 2020, alongside the Kickstarter.

Here is the Sea of Stars release date trailer, released on February 8, 2023, during the February 2023 Nintendo Direct. It also revealed the Nintendo Switch demo of the game.

This trailer features Yasunori Mitsuda, a guest composer for Sea of Stars and responsible for the music in Chrono Cross, Chrono Trigger, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Here is the official launch trailer for Sea of Stars, released on August 22, 2023.