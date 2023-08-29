Sea of Stars Gear: How to Unlock All Weapons, Armor and Accessories
Having the best weapons and armor in Sea of Stars will help you when battles start to get rough. Here is how to find it.
Sea of Stars harmoniously blends defensive and offensive gameplay. However, too often, you’ll find your party members flat dead on the ground, having to restart from a previous save. There are many ways to increase your chances of success in battle like using relics and working on character builds.
Nevertheless, the surefire route lies in top-notch gear. A better sword or staff will add some nice bonus damage status, while an upgraded armor piece can offer more protection on the battlefield. Unearth weapons, armor, and trinkets via vendors or concealed chests, all explained in this comprehensive guide.
All Weapons in Sea of Stars & How to Get Them
Weapons can be obtained through merchants or chests. In most cases, the same weapons available for purchase will also be hidden away in some chest nearby, so exploring can save some gold.
Each character can wear one weapon type only. Valere can only wear staves, while Zale can only wear swords.
|Gear
|How to Get It
|Squire Sword
|Mountain Trail Merchant
|Copper Staff
|Mountain Trail Merchant
|Rock Lid
|Moorlands chests
|Miner’s Smock
|Stonemason’s Merchant
|Silver Sword
|Port of Brisk Town Merchant
|Teal Amber Staff
|Port of Brisk Town Merchant
|Scrimshawed Sword
|Lucent Merchant
|Calcite Lid
|Lucent Merchant
|Shimmering Daggers
|Flooded Graveyard Chests
|Shimmering Staff
|Wraith Island Solstice Shrine Chests
|Shimmering Sword
|Wraith Island Solstice Shrine Chests
|Osseous Staff
|Flooded Graveyard Chests
|Coral Staff
|Docarri Village Merchant
|Coral Sword
|Docarri Village Merchant
|Coral Daggers
|Docarri Village Merchant
|Phantom Daggers
|Torment Peak Chests
|Ornate Bo
|Autumn Hills Merchant
|Maple Cork
|Autumn Hills Merchant
|Truesilver Daggers
|Cloud Kingdom Chests
|Shroomy Shivs
|Cloud Kingdom Merchant
|Bamboo Slicer
|Cloud Kingdom Merchant
|Phosphorite Lid
|Cloud Kingdom Merchant
|Cypress Cork
|Wind Temple Chests
|Ingeous Staff
|Kiln Mountain Chests
All Armor in Sea of Stars & How to Get Them
Armor pieces will appear in chests and merchant stores more frequently than weapons. This happens because all party members can wear any piece of armor. There are no “heavy,” “medium,” or “light” armor tags; it’s a one-size-fits-all situation.
|Armor
|How to Get It
|Adventurer’s Vest
|Academy Chests
|Basic Armor
|Mountain trail chests
|Ancient Molekin Cloak
|Stonekin Mason chests
|Pirate Garb
|Port of Brisk Town chests
|Mage-Knight Armor
|Ancient Wizard’s Lab, Yellow Portal chest
|Bone Armor
|Lucent Merchant
|Spectral Cape
|Flooded Graveyard Chests
|Docarri Armor
|Docarri Village Merchant
|Pearlescent Apron
|Docarri Village Merchant
|Thalassic Cloak
|Antsudlo Chests
|Oaken Armor
|Autumn Hills Chests
|Leaf Cape
|Songshroom Marsh Chests
|Azure Cape
|Wind Temple Chests
|Volcanic Armor
|Kiln Mountain Chests