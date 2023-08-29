Sea of Stars: All Music Sheets Locations

If you’re a fan of Sea of Stars’ soundtrack, then you’ll be delighted to hear that the tunes you’re playing to have also been turned into collectible items. Music sheets are found throughout the game, and they unlock additional tracks for players to enjoy. And thanks to the pirate band players meet, they are treated to full, live instrument versions of the game’s music.

To help you find these musical treasures, we’ve put together this guide with all the details on where to find the music sheets in Sea of Stars, including where you can enjoy listening to them.

Related: Sea of Stars Complete Guide – Party Members, Collectibles, Wheels, & Side Quests

What Are the Music Sheets in Sea of Stars?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The music sheets are a collectible in Sea of Stars that players can find on their adventure. Each one you discover will contain multiple tracks and will often be the music of the area or moment in the story.

As you find these music sheets, you can hand them to Yolande, one of the pirate friends you meet on your journey. Doing so will unlock additional music tracks that the pirate band — which players meet during the game — will play when you visit a tavern or your ship. Players can then enjoy renditions of these tracks with live instruments and choose which they want to listen to while they play a game of Wheels in the tavern or talk with their party.

All Music Sheet Locations in Sea of Stars

Screenshot by Gamepur

Below, we have listed all the music sheets we have currently found in Sea of Stars, with details on their locations so you can find them as easily as possible.