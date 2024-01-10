Secrets of London Locations: Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Godlike Achievement

Secrets of London are part of the collectibles in Assassin’s Creed Syndicate. To find them you need to solve a series of riddles.

Once you collect all the secret locations you’ll unlock the Aegis Outfit for Evie. Here are all AC Syndicate Secrets of London locations.

How Many Secrets of London in AC Syndicate Are There

There are 32 Secrets of London in AC Syndicate. You need to track them all down and once you’ve collected them all bring them back to the Reuge’s Vault to unlock the Godlike trophy/achievement and the Aegis Outfit for Evie.

There are two ways to hunt for these secret music boxes, either you use your eagle vision and hear them when close enough or there is a map available at the E-Store which will cost you real money. So to save you money and effort, you can find all the locations for Secrets in London below.

They can be found in the following locations: Whitechapel(4), City of London(4), Thames(4), Southwark(4), The Strand(4), Westminster/Buckingham (7), and Reuge’s Vault.

Remember, the below descriptions and maps will get you there, but make sure you use your eagle vision to make life a lot easier when you are close.

Reuge’s Vault

This Box is obtained during the cutscene when Entering the Reuge’s Vault.

Whitechapel

26 – Can be found on a grave, at the south of the Church of St. Mary Matefelon.

18 – Can be found on the roof of a house.

29 – Can be found on the ground in the alleys between the two shops.

22 – Can be found at a wooden hut near the train tracks.

City of London

17 – Can be found on the roof of a building.

11 – Can be found on a low roof near the rear of a building beside the train tracks.

2 – On a stool outside a shop.

23 – On a bench close to the east side of the park.

Thames

21 – On a bench about half way down the bridge.

14 – On a roof near the shop.

20 – On a ledge near the supporting pillars.

3 – On top of a small boat.

The Strand

25 – On a small balcony near the southern edge of all the buildings.

10 – On a roof in one of the lean-tos that someone has built there.

16 – The south wing of the large building in Covent Gardens, under some stairs.

07 – West of St Pancras, you can find it on a table near a gazebo.

Southwark

09 – On a barrel near a crane.

12 – On a crate, on the roof of the building at the intersection.

24 – On some scaffolding near the raised train tracks.

27 – On the ground near a big metal struture.​

Buckingham/Westminster

13 – On a bench near the river.

28 – On a balcony of the final building near the river.

31 – On the ground near the houses at the trainstation.

32 – Can be found on the roof the buildings.

30 – Can be found on a tree stump.

04 – Can be found on a crate surrounded by trees.

01 – Can be found on a bench near the hut.

Lambeth

19 – Can be found on a tree stump at the north of the park.

06 – Can be found on some old rope near the water.

05 – Can be found on a roof.

08 – Climb up from the fast travel point on the chimey to find it.

Once you have collected them all, return to the Reuge’s Vault and insert all the discs, then pull out the music box and it will reveal the piece of Aegis.

Aegis Outfit Stats

The Aegis outfit looks kind of dope, plus it comes with a few benefits. Upon getting the outfit, you’ll also get 4000 experience as well. Remember that only Evie can wear this. Here are the stats of the outfit down below.

decreased melee damage received, by 10%

decreased ranged damage received, by 10%

increased damage taken from Cane-Sword, by 10%

Upgrading the outfit will cost you 7500 currency.

AC: Syndicate is one of the best Assassins Creed games that we’ve had in a good long while. Check out our ranking for all Assassin’s Creed games, best to worst as well.