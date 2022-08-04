Shipwrights’ Supply Shop in Sea of Thieves – how to stock your ship

Stocking up your ship in Sea of Thieves with supplies and resources can be laborious. The most basic way to do so is to pocket supplies from every barrel in an Outpost, which takes way too much time. The Merchant Alliance sells Resource Crates, luckily, to cut some of that time down. But if you are a Captain in Sea of Thieves, or are part of a Captained crew, Shipwrights can expedite this whole process with their Supply Shop.

Related: How Merchant Resource Crates work in Sea of Thieves

Shipwright’s Supply Shop location

Go to the dock of any Outpost and find the shipwright (their name will begin with “S”). Talk to them and select the second option, “Browse [Shipwright’s name] Supply and Captain’s Voyage Shop.” Keep in mind that this option will only appear if you are a Captain or are a member of a Captained crew. The supplies will be at the top of the menu, above the Captain’s Voyages.

Shipwright Supplies prices and contents

You can only buy one of each item per crew and per Outpost; for example, one crewmate can make one Wood Supply purchase at Sanctuary Outpost, but no one else in the crew can buy additional wood from the same Outpost. However, you can make another Wood Supply Purchase if you sail the ship to a different Outpost. Below are the supplies you can buy from a Shipwright, how much Gold it will cost, and what comes with each purchase.

Wood Supply (2,500 Gold): 30 wood

Cannonball Supply (3,500 Gold): 30 cannonballs

Throwables Supply (3,500 Gold): 10 firebombs, 10 blunderbombs

Fruit Provisions (3,500 Gold): 12 coconuts, 8 pomegranates, 6 mangoes, 4 pineapple

Meat Provisions (1,725 Gold): 4 chicken, 4 pork, 4 snake, 3 shark

Bait Supply (3,500 Gold): 10 grubs, 10 leeches, 10 earthworms

These supplies automatically go into your ship’s supply barrels; all fruit, meat, and bait will go in one food barrel, while all cannonballs and throwables will go in a single cannonball barrel.

The above numbers apply to a Brigantine ship; we will update this guide if the number of supplies scales up or down for a Sloop or Galleon.