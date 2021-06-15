Should Grissom Academy students be in support roles or are they ready for battle in Mass Effect 3 Legendary Edition?

The entire galaxy is on fire in Mass Effect 3 Legendary Edition, and you have little time to pause. If you choose to intervene with Cerberus’ assault on Grissom Academy to save the students, you have the chance to add some biotic forces to your war effort and catch up with Jack if she survived Mass Effect 2. At the end of the mission, Kahlee Sanders, the one who sent out a signal for help, asks you if the students who made it out of Grissom Academy should be placed in a support role or if they should go to the frontline and they’re ready for battle.

Should Grissom Academy students go in a support or artillery role?

Support role

Originally, the Grissom Academy students were always told they were going to go into support roles. But, based on their combat skills and surviving Cerberus’ attack, Sanders believes they’re a better fit for the frontlines. However, Shepard disagrees and believes the students would be better off for this choice, and they should remain in the back, protecting the troops and enhancing their shields. If Jack is alive, she approves of this decision.

You receive 50 War Assets for this choice, and Paragon points.

Artillery role

Shepard agrees with Sanders’ decision to place the Grissom Academy students in the artillery role. Unlike the support choice, they’re going to have their own unit, and they’re going to see plenty of action against the Reapers. Jack disapproves of this decision but doesn’t fight you on the choice.

You receive 75 War Assets for this choice, and Renegade points.

Consequences

You won’t see the ripples of this choice until the very end of Mass Effect 3. During the Epilogue, if you pick to place the students in a support role, and Jack is alive, you see a brief cutscene of Jack spending time with them after the war. However, if you picked to place them in an artillery role, and Jack is alive, she is seen mourning their graves following the war’s end.