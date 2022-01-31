Should you choose Adaman or Irida during the Disaster Looming mission in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

As you’re cast out from the Jubilife Village as the world begins to break apart in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, there appears to be little hope. Luckily, you’ve helped many Wardens throughout the Hisui region, and Guild Merchant Volo attempts to assist you. As you’re going to try and solve the Lake Trio puzzles, you’ll have to choose to take Adaman from the Diamond Clan or Irida from the Pearl Clan with you. Should you select Adaman or Irida during the Disaster Looming mission in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

When you make this choice, you’ll want to approach Adaman or Irida. You’ll walk up to them, talk to your choice, and then you can confirm you want to take them with you. The one you leave out will complete the other part of the mission.

While you get to decide at this point in the game, your choice does not have any consequences. It also does not prevent you from getting Palkia or Dialga later in the game. Your choice only enforces who you’re going to take with you as you progress through the rest of the game. It’s entirely up to you, and you do not miss out on anything by choosing one or over the other.