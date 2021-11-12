Should you complete The Spirit of Love or The Water Nymph in Shin Megami Tensei V?

You can complete two quests in Shin Megami Tensei V, The Spirit of Love and The Water Nymph. If you complete one of these quests, you cannot finish the other. You’ll have to select which of these two you want to choose to do and what character you want to side with between the two choices. Should you complete The Spirit of Love or The Water Nymph?

The Spirit of Love

If you complete The Spirit of Love, you’ll be going after Leanan Sidhe, and you’ll be working with Apsaras. Leanan Sidhe is level 17 and has Ippon-Datara working alongside her, who is level 13. By defeating her, you’ll receive two Health incenses, and Asparas will join you, who is level 16.

The Water Nymph

If you choose to go against Asparas and side with Leanan Sidhe, you’ll have to return to Asparas in Shiba to take her down. You’ll be battling against Asparas, who is level 16, and the trio of Agathion she spawns, all level 12. Once you beat her, you’ll return to Leanan to receive two Stamina incense, and Leanan joins your party, who is level 17.

It all comes down to if you want Asparas or Leanan to join your party. Asparas is a lower level compared to Leanan, but not by much, although she is only weak to Fire attacks. Leanan at level 17 is weak to both Light and Air attacks. It all depends on who you want to join your party at that time, and if you prefer Stamina or Health incenses.