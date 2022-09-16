Should you get Rock ‘n’ Roll Community Day Special Research ticket in Pokémon Go?

Roggenrola will be the September 2022 Community Day Pokémon in Pokémon Go. While the event is active, Roggenrola has a dramatically increased chance of appearing in the wild, giving everyone worldwide the opportunity to catch it and evolve it into its final form, Gigalith. There’s also a chance to catch Roggenrola’s shiny form during this event. Before the event starts, you can choose to buy the Special Research ticket, giving you more encounters featuring Roggenrola. Should you buy the Rock ‘n’ Roll Community Day Special Research ticket in Pokémon Go?

Why should you buy the Rock ‘n’ Roll Community Day Special Research ticket?

The Community Day Special Research ticket is not a requirement to participate in the Community Day Event. Roggenrola will continue to spawn throughout your local area during the event, which will take place on September 18 from 2 PM to 5 PM in your local area. The Community Day Special Ticket will give you multiple rewards, such as Poké Balls, incense, lucky eggs, berries, Roggenrola candies, encounters, and Rare Candy. Grabbing this ticket before the event is not a bad idea if you want more items and guaranteed encounters for Roggenrola.

Related: Pokémon Go’s Test Your Mettle event features Steel-type Pokémon Celesteela, Kartana, Mega Aggron, and more

If you catch enough Roggenrola and evolve it into its final form, Gigalith, it will learn Meteor Beam; a powerful Rock-type charged attack. Although Meteor Beam is a solid move, Gigalith is a poor choice to give it to, and the Roggenrola evolution family is not the most notable for PvP. Therefore, even before this shakeup, Gigalith will not be a recommended option in Pokémon Go’s Battle League at any level. There are better Rock-type options for you to use in PvE and PvP encounters.

If you’re looking to grab a shiny version of Roggenrola, this Community Day event is the best time to do it, but by adding it to your collection, there’s not much going on for Gigalith and Roggenrola. We don’t recommend grabbing the Rock ‘n’ Roll Community Day ticket, given the low relevance of Roggenrola in the game. Still, you may want to increase your chances of finding a shiny version of this Pokémon. In that case, the Community Ticket gives you more opportunities to find this Pokémon before the event ends.