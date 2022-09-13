Pokémon Go’s Test Your Mettle event features Steel-type Pokémon Celesteela, Kartana, Mega Aggron, and more

More Ultra Beasts are making their way to Pokémon Go in the Test Your Mettle event, featuring Celesteela and Kartana, which dropped several days ahead of the actual event. This gives players a few days to battle these behemoths before they disappear. Alongside these two Ultra Beasts will be mega raids featuring Mega Aggron, alongside multiple Steel-type Pokémon appearing in the wild.

Celesteela and Kartana have already started to appear throughout the world. Celesteela will appear in five-star raids throughout the Southern Hemisphere, and Kartana will appear in five-star raids for the Northern Hemisphere. You will not encounter them outside of these regions.

However, the first series of Ultra Beasts, Xurkitree, Buzzwole, and Pheromosa, originally appeared in specific Pokémon Go Fest events that were region-specific and were later available during the Pokémon Season of Go’s final event, the Go Fest: Finale. Hopefully, Celesteela and Kartana follow a similar pattern, and they’re available to everyone in a later event in the current season, the Season of Light.

Alongside these Ultra Beasts, Mega Aggron will spawn in worldwide Mega Raids throughout the Test Your Mettle event. If you complete them, you receive energy for your Aggron to Mega evolve it, using it in other PvE raids. It could prove helpful against Celesteela and Kartana while they’re available.

Multiple Steel-type Pokémon will be available throughout the event, such as Togedemaur, making its debut, alongside Alolan Sandshrew, Drilbur, Ferroseed, Togedemaur, Galarian Stunfisk, Skarmory, Bronzor, Magnemite, and more. They will appear in the wild, in small raids, and some could even be awarded as Field Research encounters.

The Test Your Mettle event begins on September 16 and goes until the 21. If you pass a five-star raid now, see if there’s an Ultra Wormhole available for your chance to battle against Celesteela or Kartana.