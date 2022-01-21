Community Days in Pokémon Go are ideal for highlighting a particular Pokémon and providing them with an exclusive and more powerful move than they could previously learn. For the Bulbasaur Community Day Classic, you’ll get a chance to capture a Pokémon that’s already had a Community Day, allowing newer players to join in the fun. The Community Day Classic event also features a Special Research ticket. Should you get the Bulbasaur Community Day Classic Special Research ticket in Pokémon Go?

Similar to previous Community Days, this Special Research ticket will provide you with a handful of items for completing it. If you need a handful of items, we strongly recommend grabbing this Research Ticket to line your bag with more resources you can use during the event. You’ll be capturing multiple Bulbasaur throughout the Community Day Classic, hunting down the one with the best stats to have the best Venusaur.

If you’ve already captured a worthwhile Venusaur that knows frenzy plant and has ideal stats, you could skip this Research Ticket. It feels like the point of this event is to give players who might not have a Venusaur that knows frenzy plant to gain one, increasing their chance of competing in the Great or Ultra Battle Leagues. Venusaur is a widely used Pokémon, and we highly encourage using it in either category.

Ensure to cross-reference your Bulbasaur’s stats to see if you need an upgrade. If you don’t have a Venusaur that knows frenzy plant, we strongly recommend you jump on this event and grab the Bulbasaur Community Day Classic Special Research ticket.