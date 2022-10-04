Should you get the Premium Season 1 Battle Pass in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 has arrived, and this is the game’s official launch. With the game now being available to everyone in a free-to-play format, players can jump into the game with their friends and play across multiple platforms. The free-to-play format for Overwatch 2 also means there will be an option for the Season 1 Battle Pass. Should you get the Season 1 Battle Pass in Overwatch 2?

Is the Premium Season 1 Battle Pass worth it in Overwatch 2?

There will be a free version of the Season 1 Battle Pass in Overwatch 2. It is available to everyone who jumps into the game, and you can regularly level it up by playing games throughout the first season. However, there is a premium version that you will need to pay money for, and it costs roughly $10. It comes with multiple skins you can unlock as you progress through the track, giving you numerous rewards while you play the game.

There are 80 levels in this reward track, and it contains multiple legendary skins and cosmetics for your account. It is important to note that the Battle Passes also contain new characters for you to play, such as Kiriko. She will be available at level one if you purchase the premium version. However, if you prefer to work through the Battle Pass and not buy it, Kiriko will be a reward at level 55. However, if you already played and owned Overwatch 1, you do not need to purchase the premium Battle Pass for Kiriko, and she should be available for you to use immediately.

Ultimately, for season one, unless you’re a new player of Overwatch 2, we don’t see a reason to purchase the Premium Battle Pass. So long as you’re playing on a Battle.net account owned Overwatch 1, Overwatch 2 will grant you access to the Premium version. For new players who want access to the new hero, grabbing the Premium Battle Pass seems like the best option, especially given you only have access to a handful of characters. Still, you do unlock additional choices as you continue to play.