Another Pokémon Go Community Day will be happening in November 2022. For this one, Teddiursa will be in the spotlight, and it will also feature the arrival of Ursaluna for the first time in the game. You will have a limited time to catch enough Teddiursa to evolve Ursaluna, and teach it High Horsepower, a powerful Ground-type attack. Before the event gets started, a Community Day ticket will be available. Should you get the Sweet Snacks Community Day Special Research ticket in Pokémon Go?

Is the Sweet Snacks Community Day Special Research ticket worth it in Pokémon Go?

Like the other Pokémon Go Community Day events, it all comes down to how badly you want the fully evolved Pokémon, along with the shiny version of the featured creature, namely Teddiursa and its evolution line. If you’re purely interested in getting the Pokémon during the timeframe, we recommend against grabbing the ticket. Similar to the other Community Day tickets, Sweet Snacks is a good way to receive several items, along with Teddiursa encounters and candy. Still, beyond that, we don’t see it being worth everyone’s time.

Related: Teddiursa will be Pokémon Go’s November 2022 Community Day Pokémon, confirming Ursaluna arrival

The rewards for these tickets include Teddiursa encounters, Poké Balls, Great Balls, incense, Pinap berries, lure modules, lucky eggs, rocket radars, Stardust, and rare candy. If you’re not hitting on items, you can avoid this ticket, especially given the datamined moveset going to Ursaluna.

Before the event starts, the Pokeminers team dug up the expected moveset for Ursaluna. Although it will have access to High Horsepower, Ursaluna lacks a suitable fast move that it can use to use its energy. As a result, it becomes a lackluster Pokémon without a solid, fast move, and this could mean that until Niantic does something to adjust, many won’t use Ursaluna outside of raids.

Ultimately, the choice is up to you. However, it does not hurt you to purchase it. It only benefits you, especially given the number of items you’ll receive for completing the various steps in the Sweet Snacks Special Research.