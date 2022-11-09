Ursaluna might be barely useable by Pokémon Go fans following datamined moves

Pokémon Go’s November 2022 Community Day features Teddiursa and the debut of the Pokémon’s third form, Ursaluna. It’s a Pokémon that initially appeared in Pokémon Legends: Arceus and was exclusive to the Hisuian region. The big event is days away, but ahead of everything, Ursaluna’s stats and moveset have been datamined. If these findings remain true for the event, it could mean players won’t use Ursaluna as much as they originally thought they would.

The datamined information comes from the PokeMiners, the team who regularly goes through Pokémon Go’s code and shares it with the community. The stats for Ursaluna came first, followed by the moves. When the information was initially shared, Ursaluna’s stats were a little over, and they didn’t have the typical 9% nerf that every Pokémon receives in the mobile game, but that was quickly changed. What has not changed, however, is the subpar moveset.

Right now, it looks like Ursaluna is set to debut in Pokémon Go with the fast moves Tackle and Rock Smash, and it will have the charged attacks Fire Punch, Thunder Punch, and Aerial Ace. This is not counting High Horsepower, the unique move it can learn during its Community Day, which is the only time players can evolve Teddiursa’s second form, Ursaring, into Ursaluna during a full moon.

Ursaluna's stats, moves and encounter info has just been added to the game master. Check them out! pic.twitter.com/0eBsotUpp4 — PokeMiners (@poke_miners) November 8, 2022

What makes this distribution unfortunate is many players wanted a more suitable fast move for Ursaluna. They wanted a move that had a good amount of damage and would provide plenty of energy during a battle. Unfortunately, Tackle is an attack that does three damage and provides three energy per turn, and Rock Smash does nine damage and provides 2.3 energy per turn. The Pokémon Go Community had been hoping to see some of the attacks Ursaluna could use in Arceus, such as Shadow Claw, which can do six damage and provide four energy per turn.

Although Ursaluna’s stats have changed ahead of the November 2022 Community Day event, the moveset looks the same. We don’t know if these moves will change, but if they do, it will turn Ursaluna into a far less useful Pokémon than many players hoped to see.