Teddiursa will be Pokémon Go’s November 2022 Community Day Pokémon, confirming Ursaluna arrival

Teddiursa has been confirmed as the next Community Day Pokémon featured in Pokémon Go. It will appear on November 12 for all players, and Niantic has also announced the arrival of Teddiursa’s third form, Ursaluna, which first appeared in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Players can only evolve Teddiursa while a particular moon is available, likely meaning this will be one of the few events to receive Ursaluna.

The November 2022 Community Day for Teddiursa will occur on November 12 from 2 PM to 5 PM in players’ local time zone. While Teddiursa frequently appears in the wild, there’s a good chance for a shiny version to appear. Should players evolve Teddiursa into Ursaluna, Ursaluna will learn the featured charged attack High Horsepower, a new move to the mobile game.

How players evolve Teddiursa into Ursaluna has to do with a full moon appearing in the game. The special full moon will occur from November 12 at 2 PM to November 13 at 6 AM in a players’ local time zone. Should a player miss out on this opportunity, they will need to wait for another full moon to appear in the future, which means players will need to act quickly to jump on this opportunity.

Alongside the Community Day, there will be a Special Research story called A Sweet Snack. Players can choose to purchase this before the start of the event to earn more rewards and additional Teddiursa encounters. Everyone will also receive the standard Community Day bonuses: three times as much Stardust for catching Pokémon, twice as much candy for catching Pokémon, and XL candy for players at level 31 and up, Lure Modules will stick around for three hours, and an additional Special Trade can occur between players.

We received hints of Ursaluna’s arrival several weeks ago from the datamining group, Pokeminers, who were poking around the data and had access to the assets. It was heavily implied that Teddiursa would be the next Community Day after Litwick, and it looks like they were correct. We’re looking forward to seeing Ursaluna and checking out the upcoming Halloween map that will likely drop during the Halloween Part 1 event in Pokémon Go on October 20.