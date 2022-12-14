The holidays have arrived, and they’ve made their way to Pokémon Go with the Winter Holiday event, where several exclusive Pokémon appear throughout your local area for a limited time. Some of these Pokémon might also be wearing some winter outfits, and you can add them to your collection. During the Winter Holiday event, there is a Timed Research ticket you can choose to purchase. Should you get the Winter Holiday Timed Research ticket in Pokémon Go?

Is the Winter Holiday Timed Research ticket worth it in Pokémon Go?

The Winter Holiday Timed Research ticket will come with at least two egg incubators, an incense, Abomasnow Mega Energy, multiple event-themed Pokémon encounters, and an event-themed avatar pose. For those who would rather directly have the Winter Holiday Pokémon encounters rather than seeking them out and trying to find them, this ticket could prove to be a useful choice, if anything, for those who enjoy the holidays and plan to play Pokémon Go with friends and family before 2022 ends.

This ticket does cost USD $5 or the equivalent of this based on your location. You will want to consider this cost before you purchase the item.

It is important to note this is a Timed Research ticket. Unlike the Special Research tickets available after an event has concluded, a Timed Research can only be active while an event is in progress. Regardless of whether the contents are worthwhile for you, we highly recommend you grab this closer to the start of an event rather than close to the end to ensure you can receive all the contents inside it and the full benefits from having purchased it.

The Winter Holiday event will be going from December 15 to 30, and it will be a two-part event. You will have this much time to complete the ticket. For those who plan to play Pokémon Go a bit more over the holidays, grabbing this ticket is not a bad idea, but if you don’t plan to increase your play time, passing on it won’t have you missing out on anything noteworthy.