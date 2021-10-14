Should you go Galarian Slowbro or Galarian Slowking in Pokémon Go?

When a Pokémon has multiple evolutions, it can be challenging to make the best choice between them, especially in Pokémon Go. For those who haven’t had the opportunity to capture too many Galarian Slowpokes, you want to make sure you’re making the correct call between Galarian Slowbro and Galarian Slowking. In this guide, we’re going to go through all of the differences and details between Galarian Slowbro and Galarian Slowking in Pokémon Go so you can make the best decision.

Galarain Slowbro stats and moveset

Galarian Slowbro is a Poison and Psychic-type Pokémon. It has a maximum CP of 2,445, an attack of 155, a defense of 135, and a stamina of 182. If you’re trying to use these two Pokémon in the Great or Ultra League, Galarian Slowbro is a solid choice in the Great League. It’s not the best Pokémon, but it’s handy against Dark, Fairy, Grass, Ice, Normal, Rock, and Steel-type Pokémon. The best moveset to teach Galarian Slowbro is poison job for its fast move, and the charged moves focus blast and psychic.

Galarian Slowbro has several different types of attacks that make it beneficial against numerous Pokémon, boosting it up in the Great and Ultra Leagues. It also makes it a decent raid Pokémon for one or three-star raids.

Galarian Slowking stats and moveset

Galarian Slowking is also a Poison and Psychic-type Pokémon. It has a maximum CP of 2,717, an attack of 162, a defense of 154, and a stamina of 182. Galarian Slowking also has a wide variety of attacks. The best moveset available to it is the fast move confusion and the charged moves shadow ball and sludge wave or future sight, depending on how you plan to use it.

Both Pokémon have various attacks that make them useful depending on the situation and your team matchups. However, Galarian Slowbro has incredible potential because of focus blast. It’s a powerful Fighting-type move that makes it super effective when battling against Dark, Ice, Normal, Rock, and Steel-type Pokémon. That’s the significant factor that boosts Galarian Slowbro above Galarian Slowking, despite having slightly lesser stats.

Should you choose Galarian Slowbro or Galarian Slowking?

We highly recommend Galarian Slowbro over Galarian Slowking, but it also comes down to what team you want to use. Galarian Slowking can be useful against Fairy, Fighting, Ghost, Grass, Poison, and Psychic-type Pokémon, so long as you’re using shadow ball on it. Galarian Slowking can counter the Psychic-types, but Galarian Slowbro can counter Dark-type Pokémon, which is a weakness to both choices.