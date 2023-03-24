Should you help the trapped wolf in Resident Evil 4 remake?

There are several side activities and locations for you to explore in the Resident Evil 4 remake. These locations were not available in the original game, so you can expect to find a handful of changes during your playthrough. When you start Chapter 3, you will hear a crying wolf nearby who has its leg stuck in a trap. Should you help the trapped dog in the Resident Evil 4 remake, and what happens if you do?

How to find the trapped wolf in the Resident Evil 4 remake

You will find the trapped dog shortly after you begin Chapter 3. When you exit the Village Chief’s Manor, turn to the right, and you’ll hear a soft whining as you draw closer to this location. There, you’ll find a wolf with part of its leg stuck in a bear trap, which the infected villagers have hidden throughout the map to potentially prevent Leon from running away. These traps are troublesome to deal with, and the wolf is also having a great deal of trouble with them.

We recommend going out of your way to assist the wolf and getting it out of the trap. All you have to do is approach the wolf and interact with the bear trap. There is a brief animation of Leon bending down to pull the bear trap apart, and the wolf can tug their leg out and run away. The wolf barks happily at Leon, thanking him for assistance.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’s a good idea to help this wolf because they can provide you assistance later in the game. You’ll encounter a boss, a large giant Leon has to fight while visiting the Quarry. Partially through this battle, the wolf appears and attacks the giant, providing assistance for Leon during this encounter. At the end of the fight, the wolf will appear on the rocks, happily wagging its tail. It is the same one that Leon helped out of the trap.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s no downside to helping the wolf out of the trap, and it does not take away from your resources, making this a good idea on every playthrough of the Resident Evil 4 remake.