How to open the Village Square door with insignia in Resident Evil 4 remake

Shortly after your time in the Village Square in the Resident Evil 4 remake, the massive horde of infected villagers disperse and return behind a locked door. The door has a distinct insignia; you’ll need to enter this location to progress through the game. Unfortunately, tracking down the key can be challenging, and you won’t find it immediately. It takes a reasonable amount of time, and you need to progress through the village. Here’s what you need to know about how to open the Village Square door with the insignia in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Where to find the Insignia Key in Resident Evil 4 remake

Shortly after you’ve survived the Village square, you need to proceed north and make your way to the Farm. This location is a short distance from Village Square and has another puzzle you need to crack. The gate is locked between the Farm and the next area, and the only way to unlock it is to find the lever in the farmhouse, which you can reach by climbing the guard tower to the right of the door and then jumping inside. Multiple enemies will spawn after you reach this farmhouse, so prepare for a fight. Make sure to find the W-870 Shotgun before you get too far away from this location.

Related: What is the best handgun in Resident Evil 4 remake?

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you unlock this area, this will take you to the Lakeside Settlement, where you’ll need to fight through multiple enemies. Eventually, you’ll find your way into a locked house on the far side of this area, where you’ll discover Luis Sera for the first time, and Leon will be knocked out and brought to the abandoned factory, where he loses his gear. After leaving the factory, you’ll encounter the hexagon-shaped gear slot gate, preventing you from going forward.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find the key for this hexagon-shaped lock in the area to the right of this game, full of infected villagers. The key with the yellow pillar will be on the top of the center building.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have this key, bring it back to the hexagon gate, and you advance to the Village Chief’s Mansion, which has another infected villager inside it. After you dispatch them, there’s a locked cabinet with a combination lock on the bottom floor, and you need to find the combination to open it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The combination to this cabinet is on the house’s second floor, inside a book on a nightstand.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The combination should be Plant, Pig, and Child, pictured below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Inside the cabinet will be a small crystal, the key to the door you need to unlock on the top floor. When you place the crystal into the door, you must align it so the dots inside it perfectly align with the pictured symbol. When you reach this point, the door will open, and you can find the Insignia Key inside the desk on the right side of the room. You can now return this to the Village Square door and open it up.