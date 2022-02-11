Should you let the Teen into the Mountie in Not Tonight 2

In Not Tonight 2, you’ll have to make tough decisions on who to let into the bar. Sometimes, doing so will give you extra information or even rewards, let it be monetary or useful clothing that can help you down the road. When you reach Montana searching for Jorge, you meet a teenager who will give you information if you let him into the Mountie. However, is this Teen telling you the truth, or is he lying? Can you even risk letting him in, given that you’ll lose money for doing so?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Letting the Teen into the Mountie will result in a five-dollar deduction in your pay if you’ve made too many mistakes before letting him through. However, the owner of the bar club doesn’t acknowledge that you let him in. After completing your shift as a bouncer there, you’ll bump into the Teen who tells you that Jorge left Montana to seek help from a Wizard in New Camelot. This is all the information he gives you. So, when you meet Joe the Wizard in New Camelot, Kevin will acknowledge that this must be the same person that the Teen mentioned. Allowing the Teen into the bar will also check off the Pou-Teen MapO mission, and it gives you a much-needed 10 health.

Not letting the Teen into the Mountie will allow you to keep all your pay, granted that you don’t make any mistakes during your shift. However, you won’t complete the MapO mission.

Considering there aren’t any major consequences from letting the Teen into the bar, your best option here would be to allow them in. You get some health replenished which is good because if your health ever reaches zero, it’s game over. So, you must take every chance you can to help restore that lost health.