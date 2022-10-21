New Tales From the Borderlands is a game about choices and how the ones you make affect the world around you. As you progress through the game, you will be asked to make difficult decisions that may or may not have unintended consequences. In Episode 1, Fran needs to make a choice about what to do with an angry customer named Hank. Should you shatter Hank or let him chill in New Tales From the Borderlands Episode 1?

What happens if you shatter Hank in New Tales From the Borderlands?

During the game’s first episode, Fran will get a visit from the sugar fiend named Hank. He is a bit unruly, and after a fight, he ends up getting frozen by Fran’s ice beam. You are then given the choice of whether or not to let Hank chill out for a bit or shatter him. If you choose to shatter him, it has some unintended consequences, as his chunky, frozen remains are left in the back room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Immediately after making the decision, the insurance agent, Reba, will enter the frogurt shop. You then need to show her around so that she can view all of the damage done to Fran’s shop. After showing her the wreckage, Reba will try to enter the backroom. Considering Hank’s remains are back there, you may be against letting her go back there. If she enters the back room, Reba will see Hank’s remains and freak out, costing Fran the insurance payout and leading to the choice of whether or not to freeze Reba.

What happens if you let Hank chill in New Tales From the Borderlands?

After the fight against Hank, the other option is to let him chill in the back room and think about what he has done. Just like with shattering him, Reba will immediately enter the shop, preventing Fran from being able to clean up the mess. Fortunately, this choice can lead to some major profits.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After showing Reba around the shop, she will once again try to enter the back room. If you let her back there, she will see Hank and be impressed by your actions. As a reward, she will grant Fran the insurance payout and compliment Fran on her good work. This will also lead to you getting 3,500 dollars. That will teach you to hold your temper with unruly customers.