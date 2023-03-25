Should you use the CQBR Assault Rifle in the Resident Evil 4 remake?

You’re going to encounter multiple weapons for you to use while playing the Resident Evil 4 remake campaign. These weapons are handy as you progress through the story, and you find yourself battling against even tougher foes. One of the rifles you can find while exploring Chapter 10 is the CQBR Assault Rifle, a fully automatic rifle. It’s vastly different than the other two rifles, but should you be using it? Here’s what you need to know about if you should be using the CQBR Assault Rifle in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Is the CQBR Assault Rifle good in the Resident Evil 4 remake?

Because the CQBR is a fully automatic rifle, it is vastly different from the Stingray or the SR M1903, the other rifles you can use in the Resident Evil 4 remake. You can open fire against a target using this weapon, and it will eat up rifle ammo, meaning you’ll want to make sure you plan to use it against a target. On the other hand, it has an incredibly high rate of fire, capable of blasting away most of the foes you encounter in the game.

The downside to this weapon is that you’ll run out of ammunition quickly and need to be precise with your shots. You don’t want to waste so many bullets using this weapon on a single target outside of being a boss encounter.

Outside of the rate of fire stat on the CQBR Assault Rifle, it has compared precision to the Stingray and the M1903. The CQBR also has higher ammo capacity, which makes sense, given how quickly it can pour through bullets if you’re holding the trigger. However, it does not have as much power as the other two rifles and has a similar reload speed to the Stingray.

On top of these differences, the CQBR Assault Rifle shares the same perks as the other rifles: it has three times as much power against weak points, penetration power on impact, and you can place multiple scopes on it while aiming down sights.

If you’re looking for a weapon other than the CQBR, the Stingray might be a better option. The Stingray is a better long-range rifle, and you won’t be using as many bullets when you click the trigger. This might change as you progress through the end of the game and you find more difficult foes for fighting against, but if you’re looking for a reliable snipe rifle, keep the Stingray and keep the CQBR in your storage to use at a later point, or in a boss fight.