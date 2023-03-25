Should you use the Stingray in Resident Evil 4 remake?

When it comes to picking a rifle in the Resident Evil 4 remake, there are a handful of choices you can pick from. The Stingray is a semi-automatic rifle you’ll encounter as you progress through the story, and it’s a powerful option for you to select, but it comes with its positives and negatives, like every weapon. You’ll need to decide if you’d like to use it or the standard rifle, the SR M1903. Here’s what you need to know about if you should use the Stingray in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Is the Stingray good in the Resident Evil 4 remake?

Because the Stingray is a semi-automatic rifle, it will be far easier to use this weapon and consecutively fire it than the SR M1903. The M1903 is an older rifle, and every time you use it, there will be a brief second where you have to reload the next bullet. For some players, this might be preferred because they need to line up their next shot, but some may like the smooth transition every time they pull the trigger, which will happen when using the Stingray.

Both the Stingray and the SR 1903 have the same perks, though. They both do three times the regular damage when hitting an enemy’s weapon point, they have penetration power and can be used with multiple scopes. What makes the Stingray a better option is the other stats it has going for it, such as a higher ammo capacity, faster reload speed, rate of fire, it has more raw damage, and it’s slightly more precise. These two weapons are extremely precise, so you can’t go wrong with them being your primary rifle, but the Stingray is better in nearly every regard.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you were to compare the Stingray with the other rifle, the CQBR Assault Rifle, now there’s a conversation regarding your playstyle. The CQBR is equally precise, but it has a much higher rate of fire and more ammo capacity, but has less power and has a slower, if not comparable, reload speed. So between the two, if you’re looking for more of a sniper rifle, the Stingray is a clear choice, but if you’re looking for a precise assault rifle, the CQBR is superb, but it does eat up ammunition quickly.

The Stingray is an excellent choice compared to the other rifles in the Resident Evil 4 remake. The downside to the weapon is how much inventory space it takes up compared to the SR 1903.