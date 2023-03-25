Your knife is one of the primary and best tools that you can use in the Resident Evil 4 remake. Not only can you use it in close-range melee attacks, but you can use it to stealthily take out enemies or parry incoming attacks. The knife has much more versatility in the Resident Evil 4 remake but this tool does not last forever. It has a durability rating, and you’ll need to fix it when it breaks. Here’s what you need to know about how to repair your knife in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

How knife repairs work in the Resident Evil 4 remake

It’s important to note that while you can carry multiple knives in your inventory, the smaller knives will break forever, but the Combat Knife will not. The Combat Knife can be broken, but you’ll need to take The Merchant to repair it. You can have it repaired in the Tune Up screen, which should be underneath the Buy option when you’re visiting The Merchant at the Shop.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can repair your broken knife at any time. You can wait until it’s fully broken, or when you’re visiting the Merchant to turn in any of the requests you’ve completed or treasures you want to sell, feel free to see if your Combat Knife has lost a small amount of durability and have it repaired. You do not need to wait until it’s fully broken, and you can instead do this at any time. We recommend doing this before progressing into a new area or doing any backtracking while exploring the many locations in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

The Merchant is the only way to repair your Combat Knife; again, none of the smaller knives can be repaired. We encourage you to save some money to fully upgrade the Combat Knife’s durability, making it harder to break in the future.