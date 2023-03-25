Should you use the Striker shotgun in the Resident Evil 4 remake?

The Striker shotgun is one of the several shotguns you might consider using while playing the Resident Evil 4 remake. It has a high ammo capacity, which means you can blast away multiple targets relatively quickly. However, comparing it to the other shotguns you can find while playing, is it truly worth your time? Here’s what you need to know about if you should be using the Striker shotgun in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Is the Striker shotgun good in the Resident Evil 4 remake?

The Striker shotgun is similar to the Riot Gun because it’s a semi-automation weapon. You’ll be able to fire off several rounds quickly, dealing heavy damage to any target in front of you, so long as they’re not heavily armored or a boss. Compared to the W-870, the Striker has a lot more ammo capacity, power, and rate of fire. Overall, the Striker is a superior weapon, but it lacks reload speed and is not as precise. You can hit more specific targets with the W-870, even if you primarily use this as a close-range weapon.

The same goes for the Riot Gun compared to the Striker shotgun. The Riot Gun has more reload speed and precision, but it lacks power and ammo capacity and has a slower rate of fire. However, what does give the Riot Gun a clear advantage over the Striker is that it’s better for medium-range engagements. The Riot Gun won’t replace your rifle, and it doesn’t have the precise range of a handgun, but it’s still better than the Striker or the W-870.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The biggest weakness of the Striker is that it takes a decent amount of time to reload it. This part feels relatively sluggish. It does make up for this with speed and raw power, and some players may prefer this when they consider what type of shotgun they want to take around with them. On top of this, the Striker is also much more compact than the W-870 and the Riot Gun because of the compact magazine, and it takes up less inventory space.

The choice is yours, and the honest debate will be whether you should use this shotgun or the Riot Gun.