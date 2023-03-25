Should you use the Riot Gun shotgun in Resident Evil 4 remake?

There are multiple weapons that you can use in the Resident Evil 4 remake, and one of the shotguns that you can find later on is the Riot Gun. It’s a semi-automatic shotgun that could be a more worthwhile option for you in combat. You’ll need to choose to use this one, or the W-870, the shotgun you can find later in the game. Here’s what you need to know if you should be using the Riot Gun shotgun in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Is the Riot Gun shotgun good in the Resident Evil 4 remake?

There are some clear differences when comparing the Riot Gun to the W-870. Although the W-870 has a slightly faster reload speed, the Riot Gun overpowers it in several other categories. Only does it have more power, but it has a higher ammo capacity, rate of fire, and it’s far more precise than the W-870. As a result, the Riot Gun is substantially a better option than the starting shotgun, which means when you have the opportunity, we highly recommend that you sell or swap out the W-870 shotgun for the Riot Gun.

Related: Should you use the Bolt Thrower in the Resident Evil 4 remake?

What also makes the Riot Gun a unique weapon is that this weapon has a tighter spread when you open fire. Because it has a tighter spread, it’s a better shotgun for longer distances. You don’t want to treat it like a rifle, but you can feel confident hitting targets further away from you, especially when compared to the W-870.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, things become a bit dicier when you compare the Riot Gun to the other shotgun, the Striker. What makes the Striker unique is that it’s a more compact shotgun, easier to carry, and will deal out more power than the Riot Gun can in a firefight, with a much higher ammo capacity. However, the Riot Gun beats the Striker in terms of reload speed and precision, making the Riot Gun slightly better for long-distance fights.

It all comes down to playstyle, but we feel that the Riot Gun is a slightly better choice than the Striker, but if you’re looking to save space in your inventory, the Striker is a solid choice, especially in raw power.