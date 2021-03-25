Silent Marsh puzzle solutions – Immortal Fenyx Rising: Myths of the Eastern Realm

As you play through the My Heavens quest in Immortals Fenyx Rising: Myths of the Eastern Realm, you will come across a double puzzle that you can solve to get some nice loot.

The first part consists of a set of six unlit torches that need to be lit to open up a treasure chest. This boils down to a lot of trial and error, but fortunately for you we have already done that for you.

When facing the chest, as in the image below, you need to shoot the arrows through the first to light the torches in the following order:

The first torch on the right

The middle torch on the left

The last torch on the right

Image via Gamepur

This will cause the chest to open, while any other combination or order will just reset the puzzle.

Once that is done, turn around and you will see another energy door behind you. There is a raise platform with a pressure plate, and a gap underneath it with another pressure plate. Break the red crystal to free up a block, then throw it on the platform.

Jump up and stand on the pressure plate to cause the energy door on the right side to disipate. Throw the cube through the gap, then jump down and use your telekinesis to move the cube over to the left side, and drop it on the plate there.

Jump up and go inside the cave where you will find a tile puzzle. Shoot the bottom corner tile, then the top right corner tile, and finally the center tile to solve this puzzle and get some more loot.

