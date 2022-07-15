The Sims 4 toddler cheats: How to max out skills

While parents in real life obviously love their kids and would do anything for them, there is no question that parenting has its challenging moments. Teaching a growing human to make and adapt skills is a long, arduous process. In the household simulation game The Sims 4, things are much easier, but there are still moments when taking care of a toddler can be aggravating. If you have found yourself wishing your Sims’ toddler would progress faster, here are some cheat codes to help max out their skills.

The Sims 4 toddler skill cheat codes

Before you can enter any of the below cheat codes, you will need to open the command console in-game. On PC, press CTRL, Shift, and C at the same time and type in testingcheats true to enable cheats. On PlayStation or Xbox, press all four shoulder buttons simultaneously and also input testingcheats true.

There are five total skills for toddlers in The Sims 4. They are:

Communication

Imagination

Movement

Potty

Thinking

While you can work with them in-game to get better at all these areas, it is a lot simpler and faster just to input a code that will automatically put them at max level in each area. First, select the toddler to which you want to apply the skillset and open the console command. When you have the typing box ready, input one of the following lengthy cheat codes.

stats.set_skill_level statistic_skill_toddler_communication 5

stats.set_skill_level statistic_skill_toddler_imagination 5

stats.set_skill_level statistic_skill_toddler_movement 5

stats.set_skill_level statistic_skill_toddler_potty 3

stats.set_skill_level statistic_skill_toddler_thinking 5

Notice that the Potty skill only maxes out at level three. Also, you cannot apply multiple skills at the same time to a toddler, so be sure to get comfortable typing out these long codes. Once you learn the basic format for them, it is just a matter of switching out the final word for the proper skill.