All cheat codes for The Sims 4: Cats & Dogs

There are two kinds of people in the world. Those who use cheats in The Sims 4 and those who lie. Cheats are a fun and easy way to unlock perks, boost stats, and more. While there are plenty of cheats in The Sims 4 overall, this article is dedicated solely to the ones applicable to the Cats & Dogs expansion.

How to use cheats

To use these cheats, you will need to open up the Cheat Console. On PC, press Ctrl + Shift + C, input testingcheats true, press Enter, then open the console again and input the following codes.

On PlayStation and Xbox, you can open the Cheat console by pressing the four shoulder buttons simultaneously. Input testingcheats on. Open the console again and input the following codes. This will disable achievements and trophies.

It should also go without saying, you will need to own the Cats & Dogs expansion for these cheats to work.

Cheats

Career cheats

Add vet career – careers.add_career Vet

Get a vet promotion – careers.promote Vet

Quit being a vet – careers.remove_career Vet

Retire from being a vet – careers.retire Vet

Change relationship levels cheats

For the following cheats, you will need to input the names of your Sim and the pet you want to increase or decrease the relationship with. Additionally, if you want the relationship to be somewhere between great and terrible, change the value where we put 100.

Max the relationship – modifyrelationship {PlayerSimFirstName} {PlayerSimLastName} {TargetPetFirstName} {TargetPetLastName} 100 LTR_SimToPet_Friendship_Main

Bottom out the relationship – modifyrelationship {PlayedSimFirstName} {PlayedSimLastName} {TargetSimFirstName} {TargetSimLastName} -100 LTR_SimToPet_Friendship_Main

Killing cheat

Kill a pet (turns them into a ghost) – traits.equip_trait Ghost_OldAge {Pet ID}

Get your pet’s ID for the cheat above – sims.get_sim_id_by_name {PetFirstName} {PetLastName}

Skills cheats

Max out Pet Training skill – stats.set_skill_level skill_Dog 5

Max out Veterinarian skill – stats.set_skill_level Major_Vet 10

Vet Clinic cheats