All cheat codes for The Sims 4: Cats & Dogs
What is the real life cheat code for increasing relationships with a dog?
There are two kinds of people in the world. Those who use cheats in The Sims 4 and those who lie. Cheats are a fun and easy way to unlock perks, boost stats, and more. While there are plenty of cheats in The Sims 4 overall, this article is dedicated solely to the ones applicable to the Cats & Dogs expansion.
How to use cheats
To use these cheats, you will need to open up the Cheat Console. On PC, press Ctrl + Shift + C, input testingcheats true, press Enter, then open the console again and input the following codes.
On PlayStation and Xbox, you can open the Cheat console by pressing the four shoulder buttons simultaneously. Input testingcheats on. Open the console again and input the following codes. This will disable achievements and trophies.
It should also go without saying, you will need to own the Cats & Dogs expansion for these cheats to work.
Cheats
Career cheats
- Add vet career – careers.add_career Vet
- Get a vet promotion – careers.promote Vet
- Quit being a vet – careers.remove_career Vet
- Retire from being a vet – careers.retire Vet
Change relationship levels cheats
For the following cheats, you will need to input the names of your Sim and the pet you want to increase or decrease the relationship with. Additionally, if you want the relationship to be somewhere between great and terrible, change the value where we put 100.
- Max the relationship – modifyrelationship {PlayerSimFirstName} {PlayerSimLastName} {TargetPetFirstName} {TargetPetLastName} 100 LTR_SimToPet_Friendship_Main
- Bottom out the relationship – modifyrelationship {PlayedSimFirstName} {PlayedSimLastName} {TargetSimFirstName} {TargetSimLastName} -100 LTR_SimToPet_Friendship_Main
Killing cheat
- Kill a pet (turns them into a ghost) – traits.equip_trait Ghost_OldAge {Pet ID}
- Get your pet’s ID for the cheat above – sims.get_sim_id_by_name {PetFirstName} {PetLastName}
Skills cheats
- Max out Pet Training skill – stats.set_skill_level skill_Dog 5
- Max out Veterinarian skill – stats.set_skill_level Major_Vet 10
Vet Clinic cheats
- Hire additional vet #1 – bucks.unlock_perk AdditionalVet_1 true
- Hire additional vet #2 – bucks.unlock_perk AdditionalVet_2 true
- Access vet supply quality and cost – bucks.unlock_perk SupplyQuality true
- Increase customers – bucks.unlock_perk vetperks_MoreCustomers true
- Make patients more patient – bucks.unlock_perk vetperks_LengthenImpatienceTimeout true
- Less chance for disasters when manager is away – bucks.unlock_perk vetperks_LowerChanceBadEvents_Small true
- Lower employee training costs – bucks.unlock_perk vetperks_LowerEmployeeTrainingCost true
- Lower pet stress – bucks.unlock_perk ReducePetStress true
- Unlock Inspirational Speech skill – bucks.unlock_perk vetperks_InspirationalSpeechSocial true
- Unlock Vet Coat – bucks.unlock_perk UnlockCASItem true