Monopoly Slots Free Coins (December 2023) – Updated Daily

Monopoly Slots combines the iconic Monopoly board game with the immersive nature of a Vegas casino to make for a mobile game like no other. It’s tempting to spend all day playing it, and while that would be nice, it’s impossible without a good source of free coins.

Those who enjoy the idea of the Monopoly board game will find everything they want and more in Monopoly Slots. It’s far from just another mobile slot game to pump daily rolls into like Board Kings. It’s an immersive Monopoly experience that blends the title with a series of Vegas casino games and makes for a great addition to any daily roster of mobile game time. However, it’s not so much fun when players have to pump a tonne of money into it, which is why Monopoly Slots free coins are a great way to keep the fun going without breaking the bank.

Image via SciPlay

Unlike Coin Master, there are a few different sources for Monopoly Slots free Coins that publish codes and links each day. We’ve collected as many as we can find here so that players can check in daily and make the most of them before they start playing.

How to Claim Monopoly Slots Free Coins

Image via SciPlay

To claim Monopoly Slots Free Coins, players simply need to click the links above. Each one will open Monopoly Slots and add the number of Coins indicated to their account. There are other methods that are slightly more complicated, but we’ve explained what each of those is and how to work them below.

Image via SciPlay

We’re not entirely sure when free codes and links for Monopoly Slots free Coins expire. We suspect that it’s within a day or so. However, we’ve kept codes for the last week or so in this article just in case a few of them continue to work for some players after they’ve been released.

How to Get More Monopoly Slots Free Coins

Below, we’ve highlighted the best methods we’re aware of that will help players get more Monopoly Slots free Coins. While there’s no need to do all of them, some of them are worth checking in on daily because they can award thousands of Coins for very little effort.

Engage With Monopoly Slots Facebook Posts

Screenshot by Gamepur

The official Monopoly Slots Facebook page regularly hands out free Coins to players who follow it. There are also occasional giveaways where players must answer a question, and the page will DM them or ask for their ID so they can assign 10,000 Coins or so. It takes a little more effort than some players will have, but it’s so worth it.

Send Gifts Every Day

Image via SciPlay

Each day players log into Monopoly Slots, they’ll have a selection of gifts they can send to others. It’s well worth sending those gifts to friends because they’ll result in more free Coins once they’ve been received.

This is something players can work into their daily routine of playing and is the best way we’ve found to get more Monopoly Slots free Coins, especially if there’s a group of friends who can send gifts to each other and keep the free Coin train going. GameHunters Club has a fantastic group where players can find people to send gifts to and receive them from in Monopoly Slots to enable this almost endless run of free Coins.

Connect the Game to a Facebook or Apple Account

Image via SciPlay

To get 1 million free Coins in Monopoly Slots, players need to open the game’s settings and connect their Apple ID or Facebook account to the game. This is shockingly easy and provides a glut of Coins that kept us busy for ages while we worked through the early stages of the game.

If players find that a Monopoly Slots free Coins code doesn’t work for them, it could be caused by the region they’re in. We’re based in the UK, and we often find links that don’t work for us, but others in the US report work for them. Unfortunately, there’s no way around this, so players will just need to keep checking back to test links daily to see if they work for them.