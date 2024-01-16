South Park: Snow Day – Release Date, Details & Trailers

South Park: Snow Day is the upcoming action RPG from developers Question, and players will explore the town of South Park as they embark on a new adventure during a blizzard that sweeps through the town of South Park. It’s got action-based, coop gameplay, skills and upgrades, and all the crude humor fans have come to expect from the show.

If you are interested in taking a trip down to South Park, this guide has all the details you’ll need on the upcoming title, including its release date, trailers, and what editions there are for the game.

Disclaimer: South Park: Snow Day, like the show that inspired it, is full of jokes and content that is meant for mature audiences. Be aware that this game is intended for adults, and some content in trailers and gameplay might be seen as offensive or inappropriate.

Everything to Know About South Park: Snow Day

South Park: Snow Day is an action RPG set in the quiet little mountain town players and fans will have come to know since the show debuted in 1997.

The game sees players take the role of a new kid who will explore a fully 3D version of the town of South Park that has been covered in snow with up to three friends in coop play. Together, you’ll find equipment and upgrades, battle enemies, including some of the show’s most loved characters, and find a way to save the town from the endless winter. Expect all the usual profanity and humor the show is known for.

South Park: Snow Day is set to release on March 26, 2024, and will be available for PC (via Steam), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

The game is being developed by Question, with THQ Nordic as publisher. It is unknown whether South Park: Snow Day will support crossplay or saves.

All Preorders and Editions of South Park: Snow Day

There are three editions of South Park: Snow Day for you to choose from, each with additional content, including physical items to grab.

Standard Edition

This is your standard version of the game that includes the base game and comes with the preorder bonus called the Underpants Gnome Cosmetics Pack, which includes a hat, beard, and shirt for your character customization. This version will only set you back $29.99/£24.99.

Digital Deluxe Edition

This version includes all the previously mentioned content, as well as the game season pass, which is set to include more cosmetic items, additional weapon types, and a new game mode, which will be released following the game’s initial launch in March. This edition will set you back $49.99/£39.99.

Collector’s Edition

The Collector’s Edition is for those true South Park fans who want all the extra physical goodies to go along with the game. As well as all the previously mentioned items, you’ll also get a Grand Wizard Cartman Snow Globe, Grand Wizard Cartman Talking Toilet Paper Holder, Grand Wizard Cartman Knit Beanie, 6 Tarot Cards, and the game’s soundtrack. This is in addition to the

All South Park: Snow Day Trailers

Here, we have listed all the currently available South Park: Snow Day trailers.

This is the announcement trailer, released on August 11, 2023.

This is the gameplay trailer, released on November 22, 2023.

This is the release date trailer, released on December 21, 2023.