Spirittea Release Date, Platforms & Details Complete Guide

Spirittea is an indie game that takes elements of Stardew Valley and blends them with Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away. It looks amazing and gives players the chance to live that dream of running a bathhouse for the spirits in a spooky mountain town.

There’s so much more to this game, though. The town is filled with characters to meet and build a relationship with. They’ve all got their troubles and woes and need help in the form of missions. Players will spend years here working to help everyone, all the while soothing the angry spirits as they help heal the area from its troubled state.

Image via No More Robots

Spirittea will be available for every platform it’s releasing on from November 13, 2023. This is a great time of year for the game to be released because a few other games are launching in the same window. It’s set to be a perfect splash at a time when fans need something to warm them up.

What Platforms is Spirittea Available for

Image via No More Robots

Spirittea is available for PC via Steam and Game Pass, Xbox Series X/S via Xbox Game Pass, and Nintendo Switch. While there are rumors of a PS4 and PS5 version, we’ve got no concrete information that shows they’re coming soon, if at all.

Since it was first announced and had a successful Kickstarter campaign, the game has been picked up by publisher No More Robots. This is almost certainly why the game is heading to Xbox Game Pass, where it will be an outstanding indie entry.

Is Spirittea on Xbox Game Pass

Spirittea is available on Xbox Game Pass for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It was part of Microsoft’s Xbox Partner showcase in October 2023, highlighted alongside massive games like Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and ARK: Survival Ascended.

Fans should be able to pre-load Spirittea ahead of its release to ensure they can play it the second it goes live. However, at the time of writing, we don’t know exactly when pre-load availability goes live. Players should keep an eye on their Xbox Game Pass updates to stay in the loop.

Is Spirittea Like Stardew Valley

Image via No More Robots

Yes, as mentioned a few times in this article, Spirittea is a lot like Stardew Valley. The game might not have the same gaming mechanics, but players must gather resources for missions for townsfolk and for the bathhouse they run. Upgrades to the bathhouse and limited farming areas will make for a more efficient business moving forward, helping players sever all manner of spirits.

There are even seasons for players to live through in this game. Each season brings new events, missions, and spirits to meet. It’s a fully-fledged world where players can enjoy immersing themselves in the culture everyone shares.