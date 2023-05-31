Following the announcement of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3, Konami has confirmed that Hideo Kojima is not working on the project. Kojima was the franchise’s director and producer for almost every entry, meaning Delta: Snake Eater could shift from his original vision as it’s remaked.

Konami has opened up regarding the development of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, revealing that it’s being worked on by members of the development team from the franchise’s last entries. The studio has also confirmed that Virtuos, a development studio known for remake and remaster support work, is involved in the project.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is a Full Remake of MGS3: Snake Eater, Not a Reimagining

In a recent interview with IGN, Konami explained what Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is and who is working on it behind the scenes. This clarification comes a week after the game’s reveal at May PlayStation Showcase. We now know that the series creator, legendary Hideo Kojima, has not returned to work on Delta: Snake Eater, but a few members of the teams that worked on previous Metal Gear Solid games are involved in development. As such, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater should be treated as a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, similar to Resident Evil 4 and Dead Space’s remakes, not a new title or reimagined version.

Konami added that the same team that worked on the franchise in the past is also working on the upcoming Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1. Across these games and Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, the original voice cast and recordings will be used, meaning they’ll be as close to the originals as possible. Fans have been concerned about this since David Hayter, the voice for Solid and Naked Snake, was recast in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.

Konami has also shared insight into why Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is the first game to receive a remake and why the name is being changed to Delta. It explains that Delta means “change” or “difference” in the Greek alphabet, and that’s what this game is for the series. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is also the first game to introduce Naked Snake, who will go on to become Big Boss and set in motion the events of the series as a whole.