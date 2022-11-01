Star Ocean: The Divine Force full Achievements and Trophies list

Star Ocean: The Divine Force has landed and, with it, JRPG fans have a whole new adventure across the stars to experience. There is also a new collection of achievements for players to unlock if they’re patient and ready to invest a considerable amount of time into the game. Here is the full list of achievements and trophies in Star Ocean: The Divine Force to help you along the way.

All Achievements and Trophies in Star Ocean: The Divine Force

Image via PlayStation YouTube

There are a total of 54 achievements in Star Ocean: The Divine Force for fans to unlock, with many of them hinging on your progress through the game. Before reading ahead, remember that this list includes several Secret Achievements that may contain spoilers for the plot of the game. Notably, the different character endings listed depend heavily on how players use the game’s affection system, so it might take a few playthroughs to get every achievement in Star Ocean: The Divine Force.