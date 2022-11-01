Star Ocean: The Divine Force full Achievements and Trophies list
Soar among the stars to get these achievements
Star Ocean: The Divine Force has landed and, with it, JRPG fans have a whole new adventure across the stars to experience. There is also a new collection of achievements for players to unlock if they’re patient and ready to invest a considerable amount of time into the game. Here is the full list of achievements and trophies in Star Ocean: The Divine Force to help you along the way.
All Achievements and Trophies in Star Ocean: The Divine Force
There are a total of 54 achievements in Star Ocean: The Divine Force for fans to unlock, with many of them hinging on your progress through the game. Before reading ahead, remember that this list includes several Secret Achievements that may contain spoilers for the plot of the game. Notably, the different character endings listed depend heavily on how players use the game’s affection system, so it might take a few playthroughs to get every achievement in Star Ocean: The Divine Force.
- Encounter with the Unknown: Defeat the colossus of the Mhedume Ruins (Secret)
- The latrimancer: Recruit Nina to join your party (Secret)
- Some Kind of Welcome: Enter the village of Eda after a rough welcome (Secret)
- Great Sage Midas: Recruit Midas to join your party (Secret)
- Helgar’s Disease Revisited: Met Theo in the town of Cotto (Secret)
- Onward to the Royal City: Found Dillwhip (Secret)
- What a Rout: Surprisingly endure a crushing defeat in Baldaar (Secret)
- The Immutable Past: Arrive at the Ancient Coil (Secret)
- Disaster Blaster: Reunite with friends (Secret)
- A Rather Personal Battle: Laeticia says “yes” (Secret)
- On the Eve of Action: Tomorrow is the day to launch a major operation (Secret)
- Married to the Fight: Burst into the wedding and carry out the rescue (Secret)
- The Story Goes On: Allow Emperor Bohld’or to escape (Secret)
- Traverse the Stars: Depart from Aster at last (Secret)
- Hello and Goodbye: Arrive in Parrapoeiam (Secret)
- Pangalactic Rot: Peer into the darkness of the Pangalactic Federation (Secret)
- Where the Curtain Rises and Falls: Bask in the light of hope (Secret)
- The Last Landing Spot: Save the cosmos from peril (Secret)
- Character Ending 01: Raymond and Albaird thereafter (Secret)
- Character Ending 02: Raymond and Nina thereafter (Secret)
- Character Ending 03: Raymond and Midas thereafter (Secret)
- Character Ending 04: Raymond and Elena thereafter (Secret)
- Character Ending 05: Raymond and Marielle thereafter (Secret)
- Character Ending 06: Raymond and Marielle thereafter (Secret)
- Character Ending 07: Raymond and J.J. thereafter (Secret)
- Character Ending 08: Laeticia and Albaird thereafter (Secret)
- Character Ending 09: Laeticia and Nina thereafter (Secret)
- Character Ending 10: Laeticia and Midas thereafter (Secret)
- Character Ending 11: Laeticia and Elena thereafter (Secret)
- Character Ending 12: Laeticia and Marielle thereafter (Secret)
- Character Ending 13: Laeticia and Theo thereafter (Secret)
- Character Ending 14: Laeticia and Malkya thereafter (Secret)
- Newly Unemployed: Clear at least 90% of all quests
- Battle-worn Warrior: Complete at least 90% of the Bestiary
- Full of Surprises: Launch 100 Surprise Attacks
- Pile Up Those Bones: Defeat over 3000 foes
- Quicker than the Eye: Perform 200 Blindsides
- Stepping Forward: Walk over 100 km
- The Magic of Flight: Fly over 100 km
- Mighty Arsenal: Obtain at least 90% of all weapons
- Treasure Detector: Open all treasure chests in the universe
- Bounty of Bunnies: Find every mini-bunny
- My First Masterpiece: Use Item Creation for the first time
- The Start of Something Big: Win a game of Es’owa for the first time (Secret)
- Battle God at the Table: Acquire the rank of Battle God (Secret)
- A True Finale: Watch every ending
- Queen of the Depths: Defeat the mighty Ethereal Queen (Secret)
- The Lone Angel: Defeat the all-powerful Gabriel Celeste (Secret)
- Universal Master: Beat the game at Universe Level (Secret)
- Master of Chaos: Beat the game at Chaos Level (Secret)
- The Spirit of All Creation: Make at least 90% of all items in Item Creation
- Character Ending 15: Raymond and Laeticia, and beyond (Secret)
- Character Ending 16: Laeticia and Raymond, and beyond (Secret)
- Divine Force: Conquered the entire Star Ocean