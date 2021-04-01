Star Stable codes (April 2021)

Star Stable is an exciting game that throws you into a world of never-ending adventure alongside your very own horse. You explore a fantastical world with your companion and grow a stronger bond with every quest you complete and mystery you solve. You can even meet up with your friends and their horses, training, or completing quests together.

How to redeem codes in Star Stable

Redeeming codes for Star Stable is easy.

First, you need to go to the game’s official website.

Now you need to log into your account and navigate to the ‘Account’ page. There, you’ll see a ‘Redeem’ button, which you need to click.

Copy the code from our list and paste it in the box under the text ‘Enter your code below.’

Press the ‘Redeem’ button, and you should get your reward.

Active codes

All the following codes are active.

THUMBSUP – You will receive a T-Shirt for this code.

– You will receive a T-Shirt for this code. FRIENDSHIPDAY – Another code that gets you a free T-Shirt.

– Another code that gets you a free T-Shirt. READTHEBOOK – A Starshine Plush Saddlebag Pet is your reward for this code.

– A Starshine Plush Saddlebag Pet is your reward for this code. HORSESNACK – Get 1 Apple, and 1 Carrot Treat for your horse with this code.

– Get 1 Apple, and 1 Carrot Treat for your horse with this code. STARSTABLEVEST – You should get yourself a new Vest with this code.

– You should get yourself a new Vest with this code. INSPIRATION2018 – Another code for a T-Shirt that you can wear.

Only one of the following codes can be used, attempting to use another will result in rewards from any previous codes being overwritten:

FORESTER – Forester hat

– Forester hat MYSTIC – Mystic hat

Mystic hat WARRIOR – Warrior hat

Expired codes

These codes area have expired. We will move codes over to this list as soon as we see that they aren’t working anymore.

WARMWISH2020 – 300 Star Coins

300 Star Coins OPENHOUSERED – You used to be able to get the Red Saddlebags and Bows with this code.

– You used to be able to get the Red Saddlebags and Bows with this code. OPENHOUSEBLUE – This code used to give you the Blue Saddlebags and Bows.

– This code used to give you the Blue Saddlebags and Bows. EXPLORESILVERGLADE – This code used to give new players 7 days of Star Rider status.

– This code used to give new players 7 days of Star Rider status. RACEWITHME – Star Riders used to be able to get 100 Star Coins with this.

– Star Riders used to be able to get 100 Star Coins with this. EXPLOREJORVIK – Another code with which Star Riders could once get 100 Star Coins.

– Another code with which Star Riders could once get 100 Star Coins. READYSETDRAW – One more expired code that once gave Star Riders 100 Star Coins.

– One more expired code that once gave Star Riders 100 Star Coins. TRAILRIDE – The last 100 Star Coins for Star Riders on this expired codes list so far.

– The last 100 Star Coins for Star Riders on this expired codes list so far. BLACKMASK – You used to be able to get a Masquerade Mask with this code.

– You used to be able to get a Masquerade Mask with this code. GALENTIN3S – This code used to give all players 100 Star Coins.

– This code used to give all players 100 Star Coins. BESTIES4EVER – This code used to give new players 7 days of Star Rider status.

– This code used to give new players 7 days of Star Rider status. 7HAPPYDAYS – Another code that used to give all players 7 days of Star Rider status.

– Another code that used to give all players 7 days of Star Rider status. TRYGLOBALSTORE – This code used to give 150 Star Coins to all players.

– This code used to give 150 Star Coins to all players. CELEBR8ION – This code used to give you 150 Star Coins, a Hat Bridle Decoration, a Masquerade Mask, and a Flower Bouquet for your saddle.

– This code used to give you 150 Star Coins, a Hat Bridle Decoration, a Masquerade Mask, and a Flower Bouquet for your saddle. 8ISGREAT – With this code, new players used to get 7 days of Star Rider status for free.

– With this code, new players used to get 7 days of Star Rider status for free. IFOUNDCHAUN2019 – You used to get 150 Star Coins for free with this code.

– You used to get 150 Star Coins for free with this code. LVUSF – Once, you used to get 200 Star Coins for this code.

– Once, you used to get 200 Star Coins for this code. U58DB5CCDN – This code used to give you 300 Star Coins.

– This code used to give you 300 Star Coins. STARUNSTABLE50 – The small sum of 50 Star Coins was awarded when this code was active.

– The small sum of 50 Star Coins was awarded when this code was active. 200SUMMER4U – Players used to get 200 Star Coins with this code.

– Players used to get 200 Star Coins with this code. 20H0L1D4YG1F716 – 300 Star Coins were on the cards with this code.

– 300 Star Coins were on the cards with this code. 20HOLIDAYGIFT15 – Yet another code that used to award 300 Star Coins.

– Yet another code that used to award 300 Star Coins. 3EMN6Q6FA – Another 300 Star Coins code that’s now expired.

– Another 300 Star Coins code that’s now expired. 5THB1RTHY4Y – There used to be 400 Star Coins up for grabs with this code.

– There used to be 400 Star Coins up for grabs with this code. AMBASSADORSROCK – Just 50 Star Coins were on offer with this code.

– Just 50 Star Coins were on offer with this code. BIRTHDAY3 – One more expired code for 300 Star Coins for the list.

– One more expired code for 300 Star Coins for the list. CH4UNLEPRECH4UN – The tiny sum of 25 Star Coins were on offer with this code once.

– The tiny sum of 25 Star Coins were on offer with this code once. CHAUN – You used to get 100 Star Coins with this code.

– You used to get 100 Star Coins with this code. COMMUNITYLOVE – 200 Star Coins were on offer for this code.

– 200 Star Coins were on offer for this code. DINOVALLEY – You could get 100 Star Coins for this code when it was live.

– You could get 100 Star Coins for this code when it was live. EASTER200 – Another expired code for 200 Star Coins.

– Another expired code for 200 Star Coins. FORTMARIA – Just another expired code for 100 Star Coins.

– Just another expired code for 100 Star Coins. GOLDENHILLS – The last expired code for 100 Star Coins on the list!

– The last expired code for 100 Star Coins on the list! HALLOWEEN2014 – Finally, an expired code for 200 Star Coins.

– Finally, an expired code for 200 Star Coins. BIRTHDAYFUN – This code will get you a Pink Balloon Pet, Fripp Ears, a Birthday Bat, a Flower Pet, and 100 Star Coins.

– This code will get you a Pink Balloon Pet, Fripp Ears, a Birthday Bat, a Flower Pet, and 100 Star Coins. WELOVEHORSES – With this code, you get an H&M Grand Prix Jacket.

