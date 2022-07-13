Stardew Valley cheats, console commands, and item codes
Stardew Valley proves to be an addicting game to pick up and can be unforgiving at times. This guide provides several cheats, console commands, and a complete list of item codes to assist players with various aspects of the game.
All Stardew Valley console commands and cheats
Console commands
Head to the official Stardew Valley Wiki page for a complete list of available console commands to use in-game. In addition, hundreds of commands can be utilized with SMPAI, the mod loader for Stardew Valley. There is a massive list of options for you to pick from, and these are individually broken down to detail how they work, and how to use them in Stardew Valley.
Delay sleep
Falling asleep in Stardew Valley can be a frustrating experience, especially when you’re in the middle of performing an important activity. Here’s how to curb this from happening. Just before your character yawns and is about to pass out, quickly open your journal and immediately back out of it. This will stop you from passing out. The game will try to trigger the yawning action several more times, so be prepared to keep opening your journal when you’re about to yawn. Doing this will allow you to keep playing through the night and avoid a costly nap rescue.
Get the Galaxy Sword early
The Galaxy Sword is a desired weapon in Stardew Valley, and achieving it as the game intends you to take some time to find it, but you can get it faster. First, buy the catalog from Pierre’s General Store and acquire the Green Wallpaper. After this, head to the Pillar Spot in Calico Desert. Finally, stand between the three pillars, right in the middle, holding the Green Wallpaper up high. The game recognizes the wallpaper as a Prismatic Shard and morphs it into a Galaxy Sword.
Item duplication
Every item in Stardew Valley is associated with a relevant numerical code. By entering up to three of these codes in your name, side by side in square brackets, you’ll spawn those items in-game every time an NPC mentions your name. For example, naming yourself [18][84][114] will give you a Daffodil, Frozen Tear, and an Ancient Seed every time your name is mentioned. Gus, the bartender at the saloon, is the perfect character to speak with, as he references your name many times. A complete list of Item Codes is found at the bottom of this guide.
Out of bounds
If you’re yearning to get to those hard-to-reach places in Stardew Valley, give this a go. Firstly, position yourself right up against a door or entrance way before you go inside and transition to the next room or area. Then, swing your sword rapidly, gradually shifting your character forward. Continue swinging, and you’ll eventually pass the area’s boundary, allowing you to access areas you would typically be unable to reach. This is the perfect cheat for fishing, allowing you to get the deeper parts of various water bodies.
Unlimited Gold Spring Onions
Gold crops in Stardew Valley are pretty valuable. For this cheat, fill up your inventory to max capacity and make sure you have a Gold Star Spring Onion in one of the slots. Then, make sure there are no other Spring Onions in your inventory. Next, find a patch of Spring Onions in the game and keep picking them until you pull a Gold Spring Onion. Essentially, the quality of crops in the game is randomized. Because you already have a Gold Spring Onion in your inventory, the game has somewhere to store it, amassing the quantity of Gold Spring Onions you can obtain.
Unlimited time for fishing
Here’s how to pile up fish in your inventory. Begin by casting your fishing line in a nearby water source, then open up your journal right after. Opening your journal will pause the time in-game, but your fishing will continue uninterrupted. When you hook a fish, you can reel it and repeat the process, allowing you to fish for much longer than you would in a session.
All Stardew Valley item codes
These are all of the item codes for things you can use in Stardew Valley.
Item codes
- 0 – Weeds
- 2 – Stone
- 4 – Stone
- 16 – Wild Horseradish
- 18 – Daffodil
- 20 – Leek
- 22 – Dandelion
- 24 – Parsnip
- 30 – Lumber
- 60 – Emerald
- 62 – Aquamarine
- 64 – Ruby
- 66 – Amethyst
- 68 – Topaz
- 70 – Jade
- 72 – Diamond
- 74 – Prismatic Shard
- 75 – Stone
- 76 – Stone
- 77 – Stone
- 78 – Cave Carrot
- 79 – Secret Note
- 80 – Quartz
- 82 – Fire Quartz
- 84 – Frozen Tear
- 86 – Earth Crystal
- 88 – Coconut
- 90 – Cactus Fruit
- 92 – Sap
- 93 – Torch
- 94 – Spirit Torch
- 96 – Dwarf Scroll I
- 97 – Dwarf Scroll II
- 98 – Dwarf Scroll III
- 99 – Dwarf Scroll IV
- 100 – Chipped Amphora
- 101 – Arrowhead
- 102 – Lost Book
- 103 – Ancient Doll
- 104 – Elvish Jewelry
- 105 – Chewing Stick
- 106 – Ornamental Fan
- 107 – Dinosaur Egg
- 108 – Rare Disc
- 109 – Ancient Sword
- 110 – Rusty Spoon
- 111 – Rusty Spur
- 112 – Rusty Cog
- 113 – Chicken Statue
- 114 – Ancient Seed
- 115 – Prehistoric Tool
- 116 – Dried Starfish
- 117 – Anchor
- 118 – Glass Shards
- 119 – Bone Flute
- 120 – Prehistoric Handaxe
- 121 – Dwarvish Helm
- 122 – Dwarf Gadget
- 123 – Ancient Drum
- 124 – Golden Mask
- 125 – Golden Relic
- 126 – Strange Doll
- 127 – Strange Doll
- 128 – Pufferfish
- 129 – Anchovy
- 130 – Tuna
- 131 – Sardine
- 132 – Bream
- 136 – Largemouth Bass
- 137 – Smallmouth Bass
- 138 – Rainbow Trout
- 139 – Salmon
- 140 – Walleye
- 141 – Perch
- 142 – Carp
- 143 – Catfish
- 144 – Pike
- 145 – Sunfish
- 146 – Red Mullet
- 147 – Herring
- 148 – Eel
- 149 – Octopus
- 150 – Red Snapper
- 151 – Squid
- 152 – Seaweed
- 153 – Green Algae
- 154 – Sea Cucumber
- 155 – Super Cucumber
- 156 – Ghostfish
- 157 – White Algae
- 158 – Stonefish
- 159 – Crimsonfish
- 160 – Angler
- 161 – Ice Pip
- 162 – Lava Eel
- 163 – Legend
- 164 – Sandfish
- 165 – Scorpion Carp
- 166 – Treasure Chest
- 167 – Joja Cola
- 168 – Trash
- 169 – Driftwood
- 170 – Broken Glasses
- 171 – Broken CD
- 172 – Soggy Newspaper
- 176 – Egg
- 174 – Large Egg
- 178 – Hay
- 180 – Egg
- 182 – Large Egg
- 184 – Milk
- 186 – Large Milk
- 188 – Green Bean
- 189 – Fiddlehead Risotto
- 190 – Cauliflower
- 192 – Potato
- 194 – Fried Egg
- 195 – Omelet
- 196 – Salad
- 197 – Cheese Cauliflower
- 198 – Baked Fish
- 199 – Parsnip Soup
- 200 – Vegetable Medley
- 201 – Complete Breakfast
- 202 – Fried Calamari
- 203 – Strange Bun
- 204 – Lucky Lunch
- 205 – Fried Mushroom
- 206 – Pizza
- 207 – Bean Hotpot
- 208 – Glazed Yams
- 209 – Carp Surprise
- 210 – Hashbrowns
- 211 – Pancakes
- 212 – Salmon Dinner
- 213 – Fish Taco
- 214 – Crispy Bass
- 215 – Pepper Poppers
- 216 – Bread
- 217 – Bread
- 218 – Tom Kha Soup
- 219 – Trout Soup
- 220 – Chocolate Cake
- 221 – Pink Cake
- 222 – Rhubarb Pie
- 223 – Cookie
- 224 – Spaghetti
- 225 – Fried Eel
- 226 – Spicy Eel
- 227 – Sashimi
- 228 – Maki Roll
- 229 – Tortilla
- 230 – Red Plate
- 231 – Eggplant Parmesan
- 232 – Rice Pudding
- 233 – Ice Cream
- 234 – Blueberry Tart
- 235 – Autumn’s Bounty
- 236 – Pumpkin Soup
- 237 – Super Meal
- 238 – Cranberry Sauce
- 239 – Stuffing
- 240 – Farmer’s Lunch
- 241 – Survival Burger
- 242 – Dish O’ The Sea
- 243 – Miner’s Treat
- 244 – Roots Platter
- 245 – Sugar
- 246 – Wheat Flour
- 247 – Oil
- 248 – Garlic
- 250 – Kale
- 252 – Rhubarb
- 254 – Melon
- 256 – Tomato
- 257 – Morel
- 258 – Blueberry
- 259 – Fiddlehead Fern
- 260 – Hot Pepper
- 262 – Wheat
- 264 – Radish
- 266 – Red Cabbage
- 268 – Starfruit
- 270 – Corn
- 272 – Eggplant
- 274 – Artichoke
- 276 – Pumpkin
- 278 – Bok Choy
- 280 – Yam
- 281 – Chanterelle
- 282 – Cranberries
- 283 – Holly
- 284 – Beet
- 286 – Cherry Bomb
- 287 – Bomb
- 288 – Mega Bomb
- 289 – Speed Bobber
- 290 – Stone
- 291 – Specific Bobber
- 292 – Cheap Detector
- 293 – Standard Detector
- 294 – Twig
- 295 – Twig
- 296 – Salmonberry
- 297 – Grass Starter
- 298 – Hardwood Fence
- 299 – Amaranth Seeds
- 300 – Amaranth
- 301 – Grape Starter
- 302 – Hops Starter
- 303 – Pale Ale
- 304 – Hops
- 305 – Void Egg
- 306 – Mayonnaise
- 307 – Duck Mayonnaise
- 308 – Void Mayonnaise
- 309 – Acorn
- 310 – Maple Seed
- 311 – Pine Cone
- 312 – Spring Bench
- 313 – Weeds
- 314 – Weeds
- 315 – Weeds
- 316 – Weeds
- 317 – Weeds
- 318 – Weeds
- 319 – Weeds
- 320 – Weeds
- 321 – Weeds
- 322 – Wood Fence
- 323 – Stone Fence
- 324 – Iron Fence
- 325 – Gate
- 326 – Dwarvish Translation Guide
- 327 – Purple Dye
- 328 – Wood Floor
- 329 – Stone Floor
- 330 – Clay
- 331 – Weathered Floor
- 332 – Pot
- 333 – Crystal Floor
- 334 – Copper Bar
- 335 – Iron Bar
- 336 – Gold Bar
- 337 – Iridium Bar
- 338 – Refined Quartz
- 339 – Quartz Globe
- 340 – Honey
- 341 – Tea Set
- 342 – Pickles
- 343 – Stone
- 344 – Jelly
- 346 – Beer
- 347 – Rare Seed
- 348 – Wine
- 349 – Energy Tonic
- 350 – Juice
- 351 – Muscle Remedy
- 368 – Basic Fertilizer
- 369 – Quality Fertilizer
- 370 – Basic Retaining Soil
- 371 – Quality Retaining Soil
- 372 – Clam
- 373 – Golden Pumpkin
- 374 – Gizmo
- 375 – Gizmo
- 376 – Poppy
- 378 – Copper Ore
- 380 – Iron Ore
- 382 – Coal
- 384 – Gold Ore
- 386 – Iridium Ore
- 388 – Wood
- 390 – Stone
- 392 – Nautilus Shell
- 393 – Coral
- 394 – Rainbow Shell
- 395 – Coffee
- 396 – Spice Berry
- 397 – Sea Urchin
- 398 – Grape
- 399 – Spring Onion
- 400 – Strawberry
- 401 – Straw Floor
- 402 – Sweet Pea
- 403 – Field Snack
- 404 – Common Mushroom
- 405 – Wood Path
- 406 – Wild Plum
- 407 – Gravel Path
- 408 – Hazelnut
- 409 – Crystal Path
- 410 – Blackberry
- 411 – Cobblestone Path
- 412 – Winter Root
- 413 – Blue Slime Egg
- 414 – Crystal Fruit
- 415 – Stepping Stone Path
- 416 – Snow Yam
- 417 – Sweet Gem Berry
- 418 – Crocus
- 419 – Vinegar
- 420 – Red Mushroom
- 421 – Sunflower
- 422 – Purple Mushroom
- 423 – Rice
- 424 – Cheese
- 425 – Fairy Seeds
- 426 – Goat Cheese
- 427 – Tulip Bulb
- 428 – Cloth
- 429 – Jazz Seeds
- 430 – Truffle
- 431 – Sunflower Seeds
- 432 – Truffle Oil
- 433 – Coffee Bean
- 434 – Stardrop
- 436 – Goat Milk
- 437 – Red Slime Egg
- 438 – L. Goat Milk
- 439 – Purple Slime Egg
- 440 – Wool
- 441 – Explosive Ammo
- 442 – Duck Egg
- 444 – Duck Feather
- 446 – Rabbit’s Foot
- 449 – Stone Base
- 450 – Stone
- 452 – Weeds
- 453 – Poppy Seeds
- 454 – Ancient Fruit
- 455 – Spangle Seeds
- 456 – Algae Soup
- 457 – Pale Broth
- 458 – Bouquet
- 459 – Mead
- 460 – Mermaid’s Pendant
- 461 – Decorative Pot
- 462 – Glass Pane
- 463 – Drum Block
- 464 – Flute Block
- 465 – Speed-Gro
- 466 – Deluxe Speed-Gro
- 468 – Stardew Hero Trophy
- 469 – Ground Light
- 470 – Table Lamp
- 471 – Key
- 472 – Parsnip Seeds
- 473 – Bean Starter
- 474 – Cauliflower Seeds
- 475 – Potato Seeds
- 476 – Garlic Seeds
- 477 – Kale Seeds
- 478 – Rhubarb Seeds
- 479 – Melon Seeds
- 480 – Tomato Seeds
- 481 – Blueberry Seeds
- 482 – Pepper Seeds
- 483 – Wheat Seeds
- 484 – Radish Seeds
- 485 – Red Cabbage Seeds
- 486 – Starfruit Seeds
- 487 – Corn Seeds
- 488 – Eggplant Seeds
- 489 – Artichoke Seeds
- 490 – Pumpkin Seeds
- 491 – Bok Choy Seeds
- 492 – Yam Seeds
- 493 – Cranberry Seeds
- 494 – Beet Seeds
- 495 – Spring Seeds
- 496 – Summer Seeds
- 497 – Fall Seeds
- 498 – Winter Seeds
- 499 – Ancient Seeds
- 516 – Small Glow Ring
- 517 – Glow Ring
- 518 – Small Magnet Ring
- 519 – Magnet Ring
- 520 – Slime Charmer Ring
- 521 – Warrior Ring
- 522 – Vampire Ring
- 523 – Savage Ring
- 524 – Ring of Yoba
- 525 – Sturdy Ring
- 526 – Burglar’s Ring
- 527 – Iridium Band
- 528 – Jukebox Ring
- 529 – Amethyst Ring
- 530 – Topaz Ring
- 531 – Aquamarine Ring
- 532 – Jade Ring
- 533 – Emerald Ring
- 534 – Ruby Ring
- 535 – Geode
- 536 – Frozen Geode
- 537 – Magma Geode
- 538 – Alamite
- 539 – Bixite
- 540 – Baryte
- 541 – Aerinite
- 542 – Calcite
- 543 – Dolomite
- 544 – Esperite
- 545 – Fluorapatite
- 546 – Geminite
- 547 – Helvite
- 548 – Jamborite
- 549 – Jagoite
- 550 – Kyanite
- 551 – Lunarite
- 552 – Malachite
- 553 – Neptunite
- 554 – Lemon Stone
- 555 – Nekoite
- 556 – Orpiment
- 557 – Petrified Slime
- 558 – Thunder Egg
- 559 – Pyrite
- 560 – Ocean Stone
- 561 – Ghost Crystal
- 562 – Tigerseye
- 563 – Jasper
- 564 – Opal
- 565 – Fire Opal
- 566 – Celestine
- 567 – Marble
- 568 – Sandstone
- 569 – Granite
- 570 – Basalt
- 571 – Limestone
- 572 – Soapstone
- 573 – Hematite
- 574 – Mudstone
- 575 – Obsidian
- 576 – Slate
- 577 – Fairy Stone
- 578 – Star Shards
- 579 – Prehistoric Scapula
- 580 – Prehistoric Tibia
- 581 – Prehistoric Skull
- 582 – Skeletal Hand
- 583 – Prehistoric Rib
- 584 – Prehistoric Vertebra
- 585 – Skeletal Tail
- 586 – Nautilus Fossil
- 587 – Amphibian Fossil
- 588 – Palm Fossil
- 589 – Trilobite
- 590 – Artifact Spot
- 591 – Tulip
- 593 – Summer Spangle
- 595 – Fairy Rose
- 597 – Blue Jazz
- 599 – Sprinkler
- 604 – Plum Pudding
- 605 – Artichoke Dip
- 606 – Stir Fry
- 607 – Roasted Hazelnuts
- 608 – Pumpkin Pie
- 609 – Radish Salad
- 610 – Fruit Salad
- 611 – Blackberry Cobbler
- 612 – Cranberry Candy
- 613 – Apple
- 614 – Tea Leaves
- 615 – Spice Berry Tea
- 616 – Tea Egg
- 617 – Tuna Fish Sandwich
- 618 – Bruschetta
- 619 – Strawberry Milkshake
- 621 – Quality Sprinkler
- 628 – Cherry Sapling
- 629 – Apricot Sapling
- 630 – Orange Sapling
- 631 – Peach Sapling
- 632 – Pomegranate Sapling
- 633 – Apple Sapling
- 634 – Apricot
- 635 – Orange
- 636 – Peach
- 637 – Pomegranate
- 638 – Cherry
- 639 – Beef
- 640 – Pork
- 641 – Chicken
- 642 – Duck
- 643 – Rabbit
- 644 – Cheap Meat
- 645 – Iridium Sprinkler
- 648 – Coleslaw
- 649 – Fiddlehead Risotto
- 650 – Horseradish Beets
- 651 – Poppyseed Muffin
- 652 – Meatloaf
- 653 – Orange Chicken
- 654 – Monte Cristo
- 655 – Bacon Cheeseburger
- 656 – Roast Duck
- 657 – Rabbit au Vin
- 658 – Steak Fajitas
- 659 – Glazed Ham
- 660 – Summer Sausage
- 661 – Sweet and Sour Pork
- 662 – Rabbit Stew
- 663 – Winter Duck
- 664 – Steak with Mushrooms
- 665 – Cowboy Dinner
- 666 – Bacon
- 667 – Clams Casino
- 668 – Stone
- 670 – Stone
- 674 – Weeds
- 675 – Weeds
- 676 – Weeds
- 677 – Weeds
- 678 – Weeds
- 679 – Weeds
- 680 – Green Slime Egg
- 681 – Rain Totem
- 682 – Mutant Carp
- 683 – Bread Ball
- 684 – Bug Meat
- 685 – Bait
- 686 – Spinner
- 687 – Dressed Spinner
- 688 – Warp Totem: Farm
- 689 – Warp Totem: Mountains
- 690 – Warp Totem: Beach
- 691 – Barbed Hook
- 692 – Lead Bobber
- 693 – Treasure Hunter
- 694 – Trap Bobber
- 695 – Cork Bobber
- 698 – Sturgeon
- 699 – Tiger Trout
- 700 – Bullhead
- 701 – Tilapia
- 702 – Chub
- 703 – Magnet
- 704 – Dorado
- 705 – Albacore
- 706 – Shad
- 707 – Lingcod
- 708 – Halibut
- 709 – Hardwood
- 710 – Crab Pot
- 715 – Lobster
- 716 – Crayfish
- 717 – Crab
- 718 – Cockle
- 719 – Mussel
- 720 – Shrimp
- 721 – Snail
- 722 – Periwinkle
- 723 – Oyster
- 724 – Maple Syrup
- 725 – Oak Resin
- 726 – Pine Tar
- 727 – Chowder
- 728 – Fish Stew
- 729 – Escargot
- 730 – Lobster Bisque
- 731 – Maple Bar
- 732 – Crab Cakes
- 733 – Shrimp Cocktail
- 734 – Woodskip
- 745 – Strawberry Seeds
- 746 – Jack-O-Lantern
- 747 – Rotten Plant
- 748 – Rotten Plant
- 749 – Omni Geode
- 750 – Weeds
- 751 – Stone
- 760 – Stone
- 762 – Stone
- 764 – Stone
- 765 – Stone
- 766 – Slime
- 767 – Bat Wing
- 768 – Solar Essence
- 769 – Void Essence
- 770 – Mixed Seeds
- 771 – Fiber
- 772 – Oil of Garlic
- 773 – Life Elixir
- 774 – Wild Bait
- 775 – Glacierfish
- 784 – Weeds
- 785 – Weeds
- 786 – Weeds
- 787 – Battery Pack
- 788 – Lost Axe
- 789 – Lucky Purple Shorts
- 790 – Berry Basket
- 792 – Weeds
- 793 – Weeds
- 794 – Weeds
- 795 – Void Salmon
- 796 – Slimejack
- 797 – Pearl
- 798 – Midnight Squid
- 799 – Spook Fish
- 800 – Blobfish
- 801 – Wedding Ring
- 802 – Cactus Seeds
- 803 – Iridium Milk
- 805 – Tree Fertilizer
- 807 – Dinosaur Mayonnaise
- 808 – Void Ghost Pendant
- 809 – Movie Ticket
- 810 – Crabshell Ring
- 811 – Napalm Ring
- 812 – Roe
- 814 – Squid Ink
- 815 – Tea Leaves
- 820 – Fossilized Skull
- 821 – Fossilized Spine
- 822 – Fossilized Tail
- 823 – Fossilized Leg
- 824 – Fossilized Ribs
- 825 – Snake Skull
- 826 – Snake Vertebrae
- 827 – Mummified bat
- 828 – Mummified Frog
- 829 – Ginger
- 830 – Taro Root
- 831 – Taro Tuber
- 832 – Pineapple
- 833 – Pineapple Seeds
- 834 – Mango
- 835 – Mango Sapling
- 836 – Stingray
- 837 – Lionfish
- 838 – Blue Discus
- 839 – Thorns Ring
- 840 – Rustic Plank Floor
- 841 – Stone Walkway Floor
- 842 – Journal Scrap
- 848 – Cinder Shard
- 851 – Magma Cap
- 852 – Dragon Tooth
- 856 – Curiosity Lure
- 857 – Tiger Slime Egg
- 858 – Qi Gem
- 859 – Lucky Ring
- 860 – Hot Java Ring
- 861 – Protection Ring
- 862 – Soul Sapper Ring
- 863 – Phoenix Ring
- 864 – War Memento
- 865 – Gourmet Tomato Salt
- 866 – Stardew Valley Rose
- 867 – Advanced TV Remote
- 868 – Artic Shard
- 869 – Wriggling Worm
- 870 – Pirate’s Locket
- 872 – Fairy Dust
- 873 – Pina Colada
- 874 – Bug Steak
- 875 – Ectoplasm
- 876 – Prismatic Jelly
- 877 – Quality Bobber
- 879 – Monster Musk
- 880 – Combined Ring
- 881 – Bone Fragment
- 885 – Fiber Seeds
- 886 – Warp Totem: Island
- 887 – Immunity Band
- 888 – Glowstone Ring
- 889 – Qi Fruit
- 890 – Qi Bean
- 891 – Mushroom Tree Seed
- 892 – Warp Totem: Qi’s Arena
- 893 – Fireworks (Red)
- 894 – Fireworks (Purple)
- 895 – Fireworks (Green)
- 896 – Galaxy Soul
- 897 – Pierre’s Missing Stocklist
- 898 – Son of Crimsonfish
- 899 – Ms. Angler
- 900 – Legend II
- 901 – Radioactive Carp
- 902 – Glacierfish Jr.
- 903 – Ginger Ale
- 904 – Banana Pudding
- 905 – Mango Sticky Rice
- 906 – Poi
- 907 – Tropical Curry
- 908 – Magic Bait
- 909 – Radioactive Ore
- 910 – Radioactive Bar
- 911 – Horse Flute
- 913 – Enricher
- 915 – Pressure Nozzle
- 917 – Qi Seasoning
- 918 – Hyper Speed-Gro
- 919 – Deluxe Fertilizer
- 920 – Deluxe Retaining Soil
- 921 – Squid Ink Ravioli
- 922 – SupplyCrate
- 923 – SupplCrate
- 924 – SupplyCrate
- 925 – Slime Crate
- 926 – Cookout Kit
- 927 – Camping Stove
- 928 – Golden Egg
- 929 – Hedge