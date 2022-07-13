Stardew Valley cheats, console commands, and item codes

Stardew Valley proves to be an addicting game to pick up and can be unforgiving at times. This guide provides several cheats, console commands, and a complete list of item codes to assist players with various aspects of the game.

All Stardew Valley console commands and cheats

Console commands

Head to the official Stardew Valley Wiki page for a complete list of available console commands to use in-game. In addition, hundreds of commands can be utilized with SMPAI, the mod loader for Stardew Valley. There is a massive list of options for you to pick from, and these are individually broken down to detail how they work, and how to use them in Stardew Valley.

Delay sleep

Falling asleep in Stardew Valley can be a frustrating experience, especially when you’re in the middle of performing an important activity. Here’s how to curb this from happening. Just before your character yawns and is about to pass out, quickly open your journal and immediately back out of it. This will stop you from passing out. The game will try to trigger the yawning action several more times, so be prepared to keep opening your journal when you’re about to yawn. Doing this will allow you to keep playing through the night and avoid a costly nap rescue.

Get the Galaxy Sword early

The Galaxy Sword is a desired weapon in Stardew Valley, and achieving it as the game intends you to take some time to find it, but you can get it faster. First, buy the catalog from Pierre’s General Store and acquire the Green Wallpaper. After this, head to the Pillar Spot in Calico Desert. Finally, stand between the three pillars, right in the middle, holding the Green Wallpaper up high. The game recognizes the wallpaper as a Prismatic Shard and morphs it into a Galaxy Sword.

Item duplication

Every item in Stardew Valley is associated with a relevant numerical code. By entering up to three of these codes in your name, side by side in square brackets, you’ll spawn those items in-game every time an NPC mentions your name. For example, naming yourself [18][84][114] will give you a Daffodil, Frozen Tear, and an Ancient Seed every time your name is mentioned. Gus, the bartender at the saloon, is the perfect character to speak with, as he references your name many times. A complete list of Item Codes is found at the bottom of this guide.

Out of bounds

If you’re yearning to get to those hard-to-reach places in Stardew Valley, give this a go. Firstly, position yourself right up against a door or entrance way before you go inside and transition to the next room or area. Then, swing your sword rapidly, gradually shifting your character forward. Continue swinging, and you’ll eventually pass the area’s boundary, allowing you to access areas you would typically be unable to reach. This is the perfect cheat for fishing, allowing you to get the deeper parts of various water bodies.

Unlimited Gold Spring Onions

Gold crops in Stardew Valley are pretty valuable. For this cheat, fill up your inventory to max capacity and make sure you have a Gold Star Spring Onion in one of the slots. Then, make sure there are no other Spring Onions in your inventory. Next, find a patch of Spring Onions in the game and keep picking them until you pull a Gold Spring Onion. Essentially, the quality of crops in the game is randomized. Because you already have a Gold Spring Onion in your inventory, the game has somewhere to store it, amassing the quantity of Gold Spring Onions you can obtain.

Unlimited time for fishing

Here’s how to pile up fish in your inventory. Begin by casting your fishing line in a nearby water source, then open up your journal right after. Opening your journal will pause the time in-game, but your fishing will continue uninterrupted. When you hook a fish, you can reel it and repeat the process, allowing you to fish for much longer than you would in a session.

All Stardew Valley item codes

These are all of the item codes for things you can use in Stardew Valley.

Item codes