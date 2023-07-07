Stardew Valley Crop Guide – Seasonal Crops, Sell Prices, & Best Things To Plant

Your crops in Stardew Valley are seen as the lifeblood of your farm. They’re going to create the foundation of your funds throughout your playthrough, and for a majority of players, they’re the things you care about the most to take care of each day. Without a good variety of crops to take care of while you play, you can expect to have little money to use on activities or to expand your farm.

There are multiple crops that you can grow throughout the four seasons in Stardew Valley, but it can be difficult to keep track of every little detail. Here’s what you need to know about every seasonal crop, how much they sell on the market, and the best crops to plant while playing Stardew Valley.

All Seasonal Crops & Sell Prices in Stardew Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

Not every crop grows throughout the year. However, if you get a Greenhouse and add it to your Stardew Valley farm, any crop can be grown in there, so long as you have seed. This is the one workaround to have certain plants growing on your farm regardless of the season.

When you want to lay out a section of land to begin planting your crops, you will want to make sure you’ve tilled the land using your Hoe tool. After that, a seed can be placed down in that tilled spot, so long as it is in the correct season. Before placing down a crop, I recommend layering the soil with any type of Fertilizer to improve the chances of a higher-quality crop. There’s still a chance the crop won’t grow into a quality version, and it could end up costing you money, but it’s better to buy these items in bulk while playing Stardew Valley and increasing your chances.

After planting the seed of a crop in Stardew Valley, make sure to water it every day unless it rains. Eventually, the crop will be ready for you to harvest, and you can choose to keep it in a storage item or sell it directly on the market. There are four types of crop qualities you could sell to the market: Normal, Silver, Gold, and Iridium, with Iridium being the highest quality, and the most difficult to attain.

Every Spring Crop & Sell Prices in Stardew Valley

Spring is the first season you playthrough in Stardew Valley. There are several crops that you can choose to plant in your garden, but ultimately the second year of spring will likely be the most important for most players. This occurs after a full year of the game, and you’ve developed a sustainable foundation for your farm.

Here, we’re going to share every crop you can grow in the spring while playing Stardew Valley, and how much you can make selling them to the market. We’re also going to share how long it takes to grow them.

The best crops you can make during the Spring are going to be Potatoes, Strawberries, and Cauliflowers.

Seed Name Harvest Time / Regrowth Normal Price Silver Price Gold Price Iridium Price Blue Jazz Seven days 50 Gold 62 Gold 75 Gold 100 Gold Cauliflower 12 days 175 Gold 218 Gold 262 Gold 350 Gold Coffee Beans 10 days, regrows in two days 15 Gold 18 Gold 22 Gold 30 Gold Garlic Four days 60 Gold 75 Gold 90 Gold 120 Gold Green Bean 10 days, regrows in three days 40 Gold 50 Gold 60 Gold 80 Gold Kale Six days 110 Gold 137 Gold 165 Gold 220 Gold Parsnip Four days 35 Gold 43 Gold 52 Gold 70 Gold Potato Six days 80 Gold 100 Gold 120 Gold 160 Gold Rhubarb 13 days 220 Gold 275 Gold 330 Gold 440 Gold Strawberry Eight days, regrows in four days 120 Gold 150 Gold 180 Gold 240 Gold Tulip Six Days 30 Gold 37 Gold 45 Gold 60 Gold Unmilled Rice Unirrigated – Three days, regrows in eight days

Irrigated – Three days, regrows in six days 30 Gold 37 Gold 45 Gold 60 Gold

Every Summer Crop & Sell Price in Stardew Valley

Summer crops offer a wide variety of options to pick from in Stardew Valley. Given the variety, I recommend specializing in a handful of choices and preparing a handful of crops to utilize for crafting items that you can craft in the Fall or Winter, such as Hops, which you can use to make a variety of beers.

These are all of the crops you can make in Stardew Valley during the Summer, and how much they sell for on the market.

The best crops you can grow in the Summer are going to be Blueberries, Melons, and Hops, which you use for your beers.

Seed Name Harvest Time / Regrowth Normal Price Silver Price Gold Price Iridium Price Blueberry 13 days, regrows in four days 50 Gold 62 Gold 75 Gold 100 Gold Corn 14 days, regrows in four days 50 Gold 62 Gold 75 Gold 100 Gold Hops 11 days, regrows in one day 25 Gold 31 Gold 37 Gold 50 Gold Hot Pepper Five days, regrows in three days 40 Gold 50 Gold 60 Gold 80 Gold Melon 12 days 250 Gold 312 Gold 375 Gold 500 Gold Poppy Seven days 140 Gold 175 Gold 210 Gold 280 Gold Radish Six days 90 Gold 112 Gold 135 Gold 180 Gold Red Cabbage Nine days 260 Gold 325 Gold 390 Gold 520 Gold Starfruit 13 Days 750 Gold 937 Gold 1,125 Gold 1,500 Gold Summer Spangle Eight Days 90 Gold 112 Gold 135 Gold 180 Gold Sunflower Eight Days 80 Gold 100 Gold 120 Gold 160 Gold Tomato 11 Days, regrows in 4 60 Gold 75 Gold 90 Gold 120 Gold Wheat 4 Days 25 Gold 31 Gold 37 Gold 50 Gold

Every Fall Crop & Sell Price in Stardew Valley

The Fall season is a good time to work on hefty projects before you reach the Winter in Stardew Valley. However, the Summer has several profitable items that you will want to bury away into your storage chests to make sure you save them for Winter, and begin making products that you can sell on the market.

When you’re working on your farm in Fall, these are all of the plants you can begin growing on your Stardew Valley farm.

The best crops you can make in the Fall are going to be Cranberries, Pumpkins, and Grapes.

Seed Name Harvest Time / Regrowth Normal Price Silver Price Gold Price Iridium Price Amaranth Seven Days 150 Gold 187 Gold 225 Gold 300 Gold Artichoke Eight Days 160 Gold 200 Gold 240 Gold 320 Gold Beet Six days 100 Gold 125 Gold 150 Gold 200 Gold Bok choy Four Days 80 Gold 100 Gold 120 Gold 160 Gold Cranberries Seven days, regrows in five days 75 Gold 93 Gold 112 Gold 150 Gold Eggplant Five days, regrows in five days 60 Gold 75 Gold 90 Gold 120 Gold Fairy Rose 12 Days 290 Gold 362 Gold 435 Gold 580 Gold Grape 10 Days, regrows in three days 80 Gold 100 Gold 120 Gold 160 Gold Pumpkin 13 Days 320 Gold 400 Gold 480 Gold 640 Gold Yam 10 Days 160 Gold 200 Gold 240 Gold 320 Gold

Every Winter Crop & Sell Price in Stardew Valley

The only Winter Crops that are available are the Winter Seeds in Stardew Valley. Of the four seasons, winter provides the least favorable time to grow any plants, but you can still work on any projects you have in your Greenhouse, or you can try using the items you collected in the summer and fall months to create useful products and sell those in the winter, which are made throughout the year.

Every Special Crop & Sell Price in Stardew Valley

There are a handful of Special Crops that you can grow throughout the year, or if you meet certain conditions in Stardew Valley. These are the Special Crops you can find in Stardew Valley, how to get them, and how much they sell for on the market.