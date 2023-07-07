Stardew Valley Crop Guide – Seasonal Crops, Sell Prices, & Best Things To Plant

Crops are vital to running a Stardew Valley farm, and this guide shares details for every seasonal crop, sell prices, and which are the best.

Your crops in Stardew Valley are seen as the lifeblood of your farm. They’re going to create the foundation of your funds throughout your playthrough, and for a majority of players, they’re the things you care about the most to take care of each day. Without a good variety of crops to take care of while you play, you can expect to have little money to use on activities or to expand your farm.

There are multiple crops that you can grow throughout the four seasons in Stardew Valley, but it can be difficult to keep track of every little detail. Here’s what you need to know about every seasonal crop, how much they sell on the market, and the best crops to plant while playing Stardew Valley.

All Seasonal Crops & Sell Prices in Stardew Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

Not every crop grows throughout the year. However, if you get a Greenhouse and add it to your Stardew Valley farm, any crop can be grown in there, so long as you have seed. This is the one workaround to have certain plants growing on your farm regardless of the season.

When you want to lay out a section of land to begin planting your crops, you will want to make sure you’ve tilled the land using your Hoe tool. After that, a seed can be placed down in that tilled spot, so long as it is in the correct season. Before placing down a crop, I recommend layering the soil with any type of Fertilizer to improve the chances of a higher-quality crop. There’s still a chance the crop won’t grow into a quality version, and it could end up costing you money, but it’s better to buy these items in bulk while playing Stardew Valley and increasing your chances.

After planting the seed of a crop in Stardew Valley, make sure to water it every day unless it rains. Eventually, the crop will be ready for you to harvest, and you can choose to keep it in a storage item or sell it directly on the market. There are four types of crop qualities you could sell to the market: Normal, Silver, Gold, and Iridium, with Iridium being the highest quality, and the most difficult to attain.

Every Spring Crop & Sell Prices in Stardew Valley

Spring is the first season you playthrough in Stardew Valley. There are several crops that you can choose to plant in your garden, but ultimately the second year of spring will likely be the most important for most players. This occurs after a full year of the game, and you’ve developed a sustainable foundation for your farm.

Here, we’re going to share every crop you can grow in the spring while playing Stardew Valley, and how much you can make selling them to the market. We’re also going to share how long it takes to grow them.

The best crops you can make during the Spring are going to be Potatoes, Strawberries, and Cauliflowers.

Seed NameHarvest Time / RegrowthNormal PriceSilver PriceGold PriceIridium Price
Blue JazzSeven days50 Gold62 Gold75 Gold100 Gold
Cauliflower12 days175 Gold218 Gold262 Gold350 Gold
Coffee Beans10 days, regrows in two days15 Gold18 Gold22 Gold30 Gold
GarlicFour days60 Gold75 Gold90 Gold120 Gold
Green Bean10 days, regrows in three days40 Gold50 Gold60 Gold80 Gold
KaleSix days110 Gold137 Gold165 Gold220 Gold
ParsnipFour days35 Gold43 Gold52 Gold70 Gold
PotatoSix days80 Gold100 Gold120 Gold160 Gold
Rhubarb13 days220 Gold275 Gold330 Gold440 Gold
StrawberryEight days, regrows in four days120 Gold150 Gold180 Gold240 Gold
TulipSix Days30 Gold37 Gold45 Gold60 Gold
Unmilled RiceUnirrigated – Three days, regrows in eight days
Irrigated – Three days, regrows in six days		30 Gold37 Gold45 Gold60 Gold

Every Summer Crop & Sell Price in Stardew Valley

Summer crops offer a wide variety of options to pick from in Stardew Valley. Given the variety, I recommend specializing in a handful of choices and preparing a handful of crops to utilize for crafting items that you can craft in the Fall or Winter, such as Hops, which you can use to make a variety of beers.

These are all of the crops you can make in Stardew Valley during the Summer, and how much they sell for on the market.

The best crops you can grow in the Summer are going to be Blueberries, Melons, and Hops, which you use for your beers.

Seed NameHarvest Time / RegrowthNormal PriceSilver PriceGold PriceIridium Price
Blueberry13 days, regrows in four days50 Gold62 Gold75 Gold100 Gold
Corn14 days, regrows in four days50 Gold62 Gold75 Gold100 Gold
Hops11 days, regrows in one day25 Gold31 Gold37 Gold50 Gold
Hot PepperFive days, regrows in three days40 Gold50 Gold60 Gold80 Gold
Melon12 days250 Gold312 Gold375 Gold500 Gold
PoppySeven days140 Gold175 Gold210 Gold280 Gold
RadishSix days90 Gold112 Gold135 Gold180 Gold
Red CabbageNine days260 Gold325 Gold390 Gold520 Gold
Starfruit13 Days750 Gold937 Gold1,125 Gold1,500 Gold
Summer SpangleEight Days90 Gold112 Gold135 Gold180 Gold
SunflowerEight Days80 Gold100 Gold120 Gold160 Gold
Tomato11 Days, regrows in 460 Gold75 Gold90 Gold120 Gold
Wheat4 Days25 Gold31 Gold37 Gold50 Gold

Every Fall Crop & Sell Price in Stardew Valley

The Fall season is a good time to work on hefty projects before you reach the Winter in Stardew Valley. However, the Summer has several profitable items that you will want to bury away into your storage chests to make sure you save them for Winter, and begin making products that you can sell on the market.

When you’re working on your farm in Fall, these are all of the plants you can begin growing on your Stardew Valley farm.

The best crops you can make in the Fall are going to be Cranberries, Pumpkins, and Grapes.

Seed NameHarvest Time / RegrowthNormal PriceSilver PriceGold PriceIridium Price
AmaranthSeven Days150 Gold187 Gold225 Gold300 Gold
ArtichokeEight Days160 Gold200 Gold240 Gold320 Gold
BeetSix days100 Gold125 Gold150 Gold200 Gold
Bok choyFour Days80 Gold100 Gold120 Gold160 Gold
CranberriesSeven days, regrows in five days75 Gold93 Gold112 Gold150 Gold
EggplantFive days, regrows in five days60 Gold75 Gold90 Gold120 Gold
Fairy Rose12 Days290 Gold362 Gold435 Gold580 Gold
Grape10 Days, regrows in three days80 Gold100 Gold120 Gold 160 Gold
Pumpkin13 Days320 Gold400 Gold480 Gold640 Gold
Yam10 Days160 Gold200 Gold240 Gold320 Gold

Every Winter Crop & Sell Price in Stardew Valley

The only Winter Crops that are available are the Winter Seeds in Stardew Valley. Of the four seasons, winter provides the least favorable time to grow any plants, but you can still work on any projects you have in your Greenhouse, or you can try using the items you collected in the summer and fall months to create useful products and sell those in the winter, which are made throughout the year.

Every Special Crop & Sell Price in Stardew Valley

There are a handful of Special Crops that you can grow throughout the year, or if you meet certain conditions in Stardew Valley. These are the Special Crops you can find in Stardew Valley, how to get them, and how much they sell for on the market.

SeedHow to GetHarvest Time / RegrowthNormal PriceSilver PriceGold PriceIridium Price
Ancient SeedDungeons / Loot Drops28 Days, regrowth in seven days550 Gold687 Gold825 Gold1,100 Gold
Cactus FruitForaging in the Calico Desert12 Days, regrowth in three days75 Gold93 Gold112 Gold150 Gold
FiberFiber SeedsSeven days1 Gold1 Gold1 Gold1 Gold
Mixed SeedsDungeons / Loot Drops
Can be multiplied types of plants		Depends on the PlantDepends on the PlantDepends on the PlantDepends on the PlantDepends on the Plant
PineapplePineapple Seeds 14 Days, regrows in seven days300 Gold375 Gold450 Gold600 Gold
Taro RootTaro TuberUnirrigated – 10 Days
Irrigated – Seven days		100 Gold125 Gold150 Gold200 Gold
Sweet Gem BerryComes from a Rare Seed24 Days3,000 Gold3,750 Gold4,500 Gold6,000 Gold
Tea LeavesTea Bushes20 Days, regrows in one day50 Gold50 Gold50 Gold50 Gold

About the author

Zack Palm

Zack Palm is the Senior Writer of Gamepur and has spent over five years covering video games, and earned a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Oregon State University. He spends his free time biking, running tabletop campaigns, and listening to heavy metal. His primary game beats are Pokémon Go, Destiny 2, Final Fantasy XIV, and any newly released title, and he finds it difficult to pull away from any Star Wars game.

More Stories by Zack Palm

© 2023, Gamepur. All rights reserved