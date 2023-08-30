Starfield The Best There Is: Should You Betray Huan Daiyu?

During The Best There Is mission in Starfield, the smuggler who got you on the station is named Huan Diayu. She’s working with the Crimson Fleet while also doing supply runs for the UC and has been working for both factions for quite some time. She’s a true professional, but because she’s so trusted, she’s quickly overlooked by UC security.

When speaking with Dr. Vogel close to the end of the mission, you have an opportunity to share that Huan is a smuggler and divert the attention of the entire station to her. This is completely optional, but if you’re working for the UC SysDef unit rather than the Crimson Fleet, you might consider doing it. Here’s what you need to know about if you should betray Huan during Starfield’s The Best There Is mission.

What Happens If You Betray Huan Diayu in Starfield

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are several opportunities for you to betray Huan during your Starfield playthrough. I had one of these moments when I spoke with Dr. Vogel while exploring the SY-920 space station. The entire station will lock down if you tell Dr. Vogel about Huan and betray her. At this point, he’ll hand you everything you need to pilot the ship back to the Kryx System, and you can turn it in for Delgado, who needs it to hunt down the Legacy treasure.

Screenshot by Gamepur

However, this was not the route that Delgado wanted you to go. Huan was one of his best contacts in the Settled Systems, but he won’t be too worried about it. He’s far more interested in earning the Legacy. Huan is much angrier and vows that she’s going to get even with you someday. Although, if your Starfield character is planning to side with the UC SysDef, this is a great way to earn their trust and to weaken the Crimson Fleet.

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the end of The Best There Is quest, you’ll have to report to Commander Ikande on the UC Vigilance. He’ll mention that betraying Huan is a difficult gamble, but it’s one that paid off, and it was worth the risks. Also, if you don’t cross Huan with Dr. Vogel, you can always turn her into Ikande, which might be a better option to ensure you’re not on the radar with her or the Crimson Fleet at any point during your mission. The choice is up to you and your Starfield character.

Screenshot by Gamepur

What Happens If You Don’t Betray Huan Diayu in Starfield

The flip side is that you do not say a word about Huan to Dr. Vogel, Commander Ikande, or anyone else outside of the Crimson Fleet. This will keep her covered throughout the operation, and she won’t lose this lucrative contact with the UC, giving her plenty of ways to still make credits, and she’ll owe you one in the future.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For anyone who plans to remain with the Crimson Fleet at the end of these missions, staying on her side is a good idea. Huan is a good smuggler, and your Starfield character might need them in the future, especially if you need an ally on your side.

Is It Better to Betray Huan in Starfield?

Between these two choices, I feel that it’s better to side with Huan. My character in Starfield leaned more towards supporting the Crimson Fleet, which meant they made deliberate choices to prevent the UC SysDef from getting any hard evidence against the Fleet. Betraying Huan does not benefit anyone by the UC SysDef, which means you’re losing a valuable ally who could be your friend in the future.