Starfield The Key Ingredient: How to Get Into The Secure Wing at The Clinic

When it comes to working for Ryujin in Starfield, nothing is ever off the table, so long as it doesn’t bring it back to the company’s doorstep. When you’re working on The Key Ingredient quest, there will be a point where you need to find your way to the Clinic, and you have to get into the Secure Wing.

Unfortunately, the guard can be a little difficult to Persuade. Thankfully, there are a handful of ways you can get around this, and you don’t have to sneak into this area, so you don’t have to worry about keeping a low profile. Here’s what you need to know about how to get into the Secure Wing at the Clinic for Starfield’s The Key Ingredient quest.

How To Get Past the Guard Into the Secure Wing in Starfield

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you speak with the Freestar Guard protecting the entrance, your Starfield character will typically have a few options to make. They can attempt to Persuade the guard to let them through, and if this works, they can freely make their way through into the Secure Wing, and not have to worry about anything else. However, I struggled with this, failed my Persuasion check, and was unable to enter through this way.

Related: Starfield: How to Complete Guilty Parties

Alternatively, if your character has a point in Medicine, they can trick the guard into thinking there’s currently an outbreak happening. If you do this, the guard will let you through, but your Starfield character is required to have at least one skill point in the Medicine tree unlocked to make this lie believable.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finally, if you’re turned away from these options, go speak with the receptionist at the front of The Clinic, Ari Miller. When you talk with him, you’ll get to know about the Security Guard protecting the entrance, and you’ll learn that he has a crush on Dr. Osian, and you can trick the guard into checking to see if he the Dr. needs help with anything. Alternatively, and a darker option, is to give the guard some Aurora, as he has an Aurora addiction, and it’s the whole reason he’s stationed to work at the Clinic.

These are the various choices your Starfield character can choose to make to enter the Secure Clinic. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to sneak, or fight your way into this station area.