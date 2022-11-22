Strongman Race Simulator Codes (November 2022)
Become the strongest one alive.
Players in the Strongman Race Simulator are tasked with pulling bulky objects across the line on various maps. Once players successfully carry objects across the given point, they are rewarded with energy, which can then be used at the gym to gain strength. Similar to most Roblox games, there are codes available which can be redeemed to claim various rewards. Below, we’ve listed all the codes available for Strongman Race Simulator and how you can claim them.
All Strongman Race Simulator Codes
Active Strongman Race Simulator Codes
These are the codes that are currently redeemable in the game.
- HOLIDAY- Redeem the code for ten minutes of double workout boost
- season1– Redeem the code for ten minutes of double energy boost
- 400M- Redeem the code for fifteen minutes of double energy boost
- 100m- Redeem the code for ten minutes of double energy boost
- 10m- Redeem the code for five minutes of double workout speed
- 25k- Redeem the code for five minutes of double workout speed
- 1500likes- Redeem the code for the double energy boost
- 5000likes- Redeem the code for five minutes of double energy boost
- 10000 – Redeem the code for five minutes of double energy boost
Expired Strongman Race Simulator Codes
These codes are no longer redeemable in the game.
- Strongman- Redeem the code for a rare rubber duck pet
- 500likes- Redeem the code for a double energy boost
- Holiday- Redeem the code for a double workout boost
- Chad- Redeem the code for a rare rubber duck pet
How to redeem codes in Strongman Race Simulator
Redeeming codes in Strongman Race Simulator is very easy. When in the game, there should be a ‘codes’ option on the left side of the screen, denoted by the Twitter icon. Clicking on it will prompt a pop-up where you need to enter the code to claim the corresponding reward.