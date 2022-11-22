Strongman Race Simulator Codes (November 2022)

Players in the Strongman Race Simulator are tasked with pulling bulky objects across the line on various maps. Once players successfully carry objects across the given point, they are rewarded with energy, which can then be used at the gym to gain strength. Similar to most Roblox games, there are codes available which can be redeemed to claim various rewards. Below, we’ve listed all the codes available for Strongman Race Simulator and how you can claim them.

All Strongman Race Simulator Codes

Active Strongman Race Simulator Codes

These are the codes that are currently redeemable in the game.

HOLIDAY- Redeem the code for ten minutes of double workout boost

season1 – Redeem the code for ten minutes of double energy boost

400M- Redeem the code for fifteen minutes of double energy boost

100m- Redeem the code for ten minutes of double energy boost

10m- Redeem the code for five minutes of double workout speed

25k- Redeem the code for five minutes of double workout speed

1500likes- Redeem the code for the double energy boost

5000likes- Redeem the code for five minutes of double energy boost

10000 – Redeem the code for five minutes of double energy boost

Expired Strongman Race Simulator Codes

These codes are no longer redeemable in the game.

Strongman- Redeem the code for a rare rubber duck pet

500likes- Redeem the code for a double energy boost

Holiday- Redeem the code for a double workout boost

Chad- Redeem the code for a rare rubber duck pet

How to redeem codes in Strongman Race Simulator

Redeeming codes in Strongman Race Simulator is very easy. When in the game, there should be a ‘codes’ option on the left side of the screen, denoted by the Twitter icon. Clicking on it will prompt a pop-up where you need to enter the code to claim the corresponding reward.