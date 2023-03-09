Super Dunk Codes (March 2023)

How high can you jump? In the Roblox game Super Dunk, the sky is almost literally the limit. Show off that you are the best dunker around while dribbling the ball and jumping as high as you can to dunk the ball. The best jumpers win and get eggs to hatch cool pets.

Like most Roblox experiences, Super Dunk also has useful codes that you can use to get ahead. These codes can give you Eggs, Wins, Power, and even pets, so make sure to read our list of all working and expired codes for Roblox Super Dunk.

All Roblox Super Dunk codes list

Roblox Super Dunk codes (Working)

These are all the working Roblox codes for Super Dunk.

SOSHINY — Rewards: Gold 3 Egg (New)

— Rewards: Gold 3 Egg 25HUNDO — Rewards: Gold 2 Egg (New)

— Rewards: Gold 2 Egg BIGDUNK — Rewards: 1000 Wins and 1000 Power

— Rewards: 1000 Wins and 1000 Power BEEPBOOP — Rewards: Exclusive Legendary Happy Bot Pet

— Rewards: Exclusive Legendary Happy Bot Pet BEANS — Rewards: 1000 Power

Roblox Super Dunk codes (Expired)

These are all expired codes for Roblox Super Dunk.

There are currently no expired codes for Roblox Super Dunk.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Super Dunk

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Super Dunk.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Open Roblox and launch Super Dunk. Click on the Shop button found at the bottom of the screen. When the Shop window opens, scroll down to the bottom of the window where you will find the Codes section. Click on the blue Redeem button. Copy and paste or enter the working code into the Type Code Here… field. Press the blue Redeem button to confirm and redeem your free code and get the reward.

How to find more Roblox Super Dunk codes

To get more codes for Super Dunk, you should regularly return to this guide, which we will update with new codes as they are released. Besides that, you should also follow the game’s social media accounts. For example, you can follow the Bytelimit Twitter account and join the Super Dunk Discord server. By doing that, you’ll be able to keep up with the news about the game, stay in touch with the community, and even get new codes.

Why are my codes not working in Roblox Super Dunk?

Codes may not work for several reasons. For example, you might have misspelled the code, used the wrong caps, or left a space blank that shouldn’t have. Copying and pasting codes from the list directly into the text box is the best and easiest way to avoid mistakes. Besides that, codes can expire over time, so you could be trying to redeem an expired code. Also, codes are usually one-use only, and you might be trying to enter a code you’ve already redeemed.

What is Roblox Super Dunk about?

Super Dunk is a Roblox experience for fans of both basketball and clicking. You can dribble the ball by clicking and get better over time. Then you can learn to jump and dunk the ball. The more powerful you get, the higher you will be able to jump. Getting better at the game means that you’ll be able to get more wins, which will reward you with eggs that you can open for pets.