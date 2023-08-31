Super Mario Odyssey: What is Moon 68 in Sand Kingdom

The Sand Kingdom is one of the many realms Mario visits in his quest to rescue Princess Peach from the clutches of Bowser in Super Mario Odyssey. With its sprawling deserts, ancient ruins, and bustling towns, this kingdom offers a variety of challenges and secrets for players to uncover.

Among these is the elusive Moon 68, which has become a subject of fascination for many Mario aficionados. If you are on the same bandwagon and looking to find more about Sand Kingdom Moon 68, we’ve explained it below.

What is Sand Kingdom Moon 68

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Sand Kingdom Moon 68 is a Power Monn situated in Tostarena, the main town of the Sand Kingdom. You can only access it after collecting a certain number of Power Moons beforehand. Since they are scattered all over the Mario Odyssey world, collecting a set number shouldn’t be a hard task. However, it also depends on your progression and how you decide to explore the world.

If you are unaware of Power Moon, they are collectible items that serve as a measure of progress and are a central element of the game’s mechanics. Power Moons are the primary objective in each kingdom that Mario visits on his journey to rescue Princess Peach from Bowser. They are the same as Power Stars in other Mario games.

To reach Sand Kingdom Moon 68’s location, you need to follow the Desert Wanderer, who can be first seen at the entrance of Tostarena Town. Interact with him, and he will shortly leave in a taxi. You will then need to follow him into Metro Kingdom, Cascade Kingdom, Luncheon Kingdom, Moon Kingdom, and Mushroom Kingdom. Ultimately, he will return to his home in Sand Kingdom, where you need to interact with him again. This time, he will present you with and ask a taxi to drive him to the Power Moon’s location.